ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Key Stats: Top Scorers, Most Centuries, Highest Wicket-Takers

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has delivered rain-affected thrills, high scores, and standout performances. Alyssa Healy and Annabel Sutherland lead the charts, while India shows promise amid tough contests

Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Key Stats: Top Scorers, Most Centuries, Highest Wicket-Takers
Australia National Women's Cricket Team captain Alyssa Healy. Photo: X | ICC
  • 20 matches have been played in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far

  • Australians are at the top of both run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

  • Australia's Alyssa Healy is the only batter with two centuries in the tournament so far

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has seen rain more often than expected, which has spoiled a lot of matches, especially in Colombo. But still, there have been some high-scoring battles to last-over finishes, that were witnessed by the fans.

Australia skipper and opening batter Alyssa Healy has been a standout with the bat, smashing 142 off just 107 balls in a jaw-dropping chase against India. Her innings not only turned the game on its head but also put her at the top of the run-scorers’ leaderboard.

On the bowling front, Annabel Sutherland has been deadly, claiming 12 wickets so far, showing that this World Cup is as much about disciplined bowling as explosive batting.

For India, the journey has been a mix of promise and disappointment. The Indian women showed their firepower by posting a massive 330 runs in one of their matches, only to see it chased down in a nail-biting finish.

Losses like the one against South Africa, where Nadine de Klerk’s quickfire 84 off 54 balls sealed the game, highlighted the need for consistency in pressure situations. Yet, there’s plenty to be positive about, especially with India’s batting showing depth and their bowlers stepping up when it matters.

Meanwhile, the 20t match of the tournament is being played between England and India in Indore where batting first, England put up a massive total of 288 runs, thanks to Heather Knight prolific century. The milestone has also helped Knight to get the third spot in the top run scorers list of this year's tournament.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Top 5 Run Scorers

PlayersMatchesInningsRunsAverageStrike Rate
Alyssa Healy4429498131.25
Sophie Devine5326086.6788.14
Heather Knight5423578.3388.35
Nat Sciver-Brunt5419147.7588.02
Pratika Rawal441804572.58

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Top 5 Wicket-Takers

PlayersMatchesOversBallsWktsAvgRuns4-fers5-fers
Deepti Sharma5492941319.692561-
Annabel Sutherland437.22241210.17122-1
Nonkululeko Mlaba5362161115.181671-
Sophie Ecclestone42615696.67601-
Fatima Sana5342049161441-

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Most Centuries

BatterMatchesInnsRunsH.s100s
Alyssa Healy442941422
Sophie Devine532601121
Heather Knight542351091
Nat Sciver-Brunt541911171
Ashleigh Gardner431611151
Tazmin Brits551611011
Beth Mooney431251091

20 matches have already been played in the tournament so far, with Australia and South Africa becoming the only teams to qualify for the semifinals. England could be the third team to do so, however, the task isn't that easy for rest of the teams.

20 matches have already been played in the tournament so far, with Australia and South Africa becoming the only teams to qualify for the semifinals. England could be the third team to do so, however, the task isn't that easy for rest of the teams.

Published At:
