Bihar Election Results: Winning Votes Range From 60,000 To 1.5 Lakh Amid BJP Vote Similarity Claims

Election Commission data shows winners secured votes across the spectrum, countering claims of uniform BJP vote counts.

Bihar elections 2025, Bihar Assembly results, BJP vote count, JD(U) winners
Supporters of Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seen holding a cake as they celebrate vote-counting results for India's general election. Photo by Faisal Bashir via Getty Images
  • Winning candidates in Bihar polls received votes ranging from 60,000 to 1.5 lakh.

  • Social media raised concerns over BJP leaders polling around 1.22 lakh votes.

  • EC data confirms vote distribution varied across parties and constituencies.

Winning candidates in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections secured a wide range of votes, from 60,000 to 1.5 lakh, Election Commission (EC) officials said on Wednesday, amid social media speculation about unusually similar vote counts for several BJP leaders.

Several political figures and members of the public had noted the “coincidence” that multiple victorious BJP candidates appeared to have secured votes around the 1.22 lakh mark. Some even suggested that the Election Commission had ensured BJP candidates garnered nearly identical vote totals.

Citing official data, EC officials countered these claims, stating that winning candidates received votes “across the entire spectrum”.

According to the figures, four winners — one from the BJP and three from the JD(U) — secured votes in the 60,000–69,999 range. A total of 65 successful candidates polled between 90,000 and 99,999 votes.

The Bihar legislative assembly has a total strength of 243 seats. Among the winners, 63 candidates secured votes in the 1,00,000–1,09,999 range. At the higher end of the spectrum, a BJP candidate received between 1,40,000 and 1,49,999 votes.

PTI reported that these numbers indicate a broad distribution of vote counts, countering claims of uniformity among leading BJP winners. According to PTI, officials emphasised that while some figures appeared similar, the overall data showed a varied range of support across parties.

Reported PTI, the EC data demonstrates that vote totals for victorious candidates spanned from just above 60,000 to nearly 1.5 lakh, underscoring the diversity of electoral outcomes in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

