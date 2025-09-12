The Tianjin Summit may have been the most talked about Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in memory, but it also evoked differing responses in the US and India. In India, rhetoric proclaimed India’s multi alignment amidst tensions with the US. In the US, there was a tendency to dismiss the summit as one of autocrats with little substantive output. In a social media post, US President Donald Trump stated: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” The reality as always is somewhere in the middle.