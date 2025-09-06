From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

India has long been a land that evokes imagination. From the snow-capped Himalayas to the sunlit ghats of Varanasi, from the echoes of empires in Hampi and Thanjavur to the spiritual silences of Sri Ramana Ashram and Bodh Gaya—few nations can match its breadth of stories. And yet, for all its treasures, India underperforms in the one global marketplace that trades in wonder: tourism.