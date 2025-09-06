From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

From monuments to museums—India must harness storytelling, technology, and policy innovation to turn tourism into an engine of jobs and global wonder.

Krishna Giri
Updated on:
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Taj Mahal
Tourists at Taj Mahal
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Despite its vast cultural and natural wealth, India’s tourism sector underperforms globally, hindered by weak infrastructure, outdated marketing and poor visitor experiences.

  • Leveraging technology along with policy support and diaspora engagement, could transform India into a $500 billion tourism economy by 2035.

  • Our epics, dynasties, faiths, rituals, and folklore are the very material that the global tourism economy runs on today.

India has long been a land that evokes imagination. From the snow-capped Himalayas to the sunlit ghats of Varanasi, from the echoes of empires in Hampi and Thanjavur to the spiritual silences of Sri Ramana Ashram and Bodh Gaya—few nations can match its breadth of stories. And yet, for all its treasures, India underperforms in the one global marketplace that trades in wonder: tourism.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), India’s tourism economy in 2024 stood at $232 billion. That places it 8th globally—but the figure is stark when compared with the United States at $2.4 trillion, China at $1.3 trillion, and even smaller economies like Germany or Thailand. Despite being one of the most labour-intensive sectors globally, India’s tourism industry hasn’t realised its full potential in terms of employment or foreign exchange.

We often point to the obvious reasons: infrastructure challenges, regulatory friction, limited air connectivity, or visa complications. And these concerns are real. But perhaps more fundamental is this—India has failed to transition from a destination that is seen to one that is felt.

Take a tourist to Paris or Tokyo, and they don’t just visit monuments—they enter narratives. France's museums now offer 360° virtual tours. Japan's Shinkansen takes visitors from sushi-making workshops in Kyoto to anime parks in Osaka with effortless coherence. What these nations have mastered is experience curation. India, by contrast, often leaves the experience unfinished.

This failure has consequences. While India’s metro cities have reasonably grown more visitor-friendly, most Tier-2 and Tier-3 destinations remain mired in logistical and aesthetic neglect. Even marquee destinations suffer. Clean Toilets are hard to find. Signage is confusing. Public transport is fragmented. And storytelling—what ought to be our core strength—is largely missing in action.

Nowhere is this more evident than in how we market ourselves to the world. The “Incredible India” campaign was iconic in its time. But two decades later, it has failed to evolve into a dynamic, digital-first strategy. Today’s global traveller doesn’t discover destinations through posters in embassies. They swipe through immersive reels, virtual walkthroughs, and interactive guides. India still speaks in brochures.

And when foreign tourists do decide to come, they are met with regulatory confusion. Although the e-visa regime has improved, the continued requirement of Inner Line Permits (ILPs) and Protected Area Permits (PAPs) in certain states sends a message: you may enter, but you are not quite welcome. Add to this, sporadic reports of safety concerns, particularly for solo female travellers, and India’s global appeal takes a hit.

The tragedy is that India doesn’t just have content—it has civilisational IP. Our epics, dynasties, faiths, rituals, and folklore are the very material that the global tourism economy runs on today. Yet we’ve done little to transform these into immersive experiences.

Contrast this with China’s approach. At the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang—too fragile for mass tourism—the government partnered with Tencent to create a high-fidelity Virtual Reality (VR) replica. Tourists now explore ancient murals through virtual reality, preserving the site while enhancing engagement. In British Columbia, Canada, Destination BC’s immersive VR campaign showcasing its forests and coastline led to a 5% increase in footfall. In the UK, Thomas Cook’s “Try Before You Fly” initiative using VR to preview destinations resulted in a 190% spike in bookings to New York.

India could be doing this—on a much grander scale. Imagine an immersive Ramayana trail that spans Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, and Rameswaram. Visitors could use augmented reality to watch the vanar sena build the bridge to Lanka or explore a virtual Lanka in a dome theatre. In Varanasi, tourists could experience the Ganga aarti in 360° video from anywhere in the world, inspiring them to visit in person. At Ajanta and Ellora, VR could digitally restore fading murals without touching a stone.

The challenge isn’t technological capacity. India’s private sector already possesses world-class capability in Augmented Reality (AR), gaming, design, and animation. What’s missing is a policy framework that enables and incentivises partnerships. The Ministry of Tourism must think beyond brochures and invest in content ecosystems. Start-ups working on immersive culture tech need co-investment and visibility. State tourism boards should open their heritage sites to creative reinterpretation.

Equally critical is the need to position India as a global centre for wellness and spiritual tourism. Competing with Bali and Chiang Mai will require more than ashrams—it will require curating full-spectrum experiences around Kerala’s Ayurveda, Rishikesh’s Yoga, and Himalayan meditation that combine ancient wisdom with contemporary aesthetics. Tech can help here too—through wellness apps, virtual consultations, and immersive “retreat previews.”

Simplifying the tourist journey is another priority. Digital wayfinding, QR-based guides, real-time multilingual support, and WhatsApp-based concierge services are low-hanging fruits that can dramatically improve experience quality. At the same time, India must embrace its diaspora as a soft-power amplifier. “Return to Roots” campaigns—paired with India Experience Weeks in global cities—can tap into nostalgia, identity, and family networks to bring visitors in.

If India executes on even half of this vision, the payoff could be transformative. Tourism’s contribution could double to $500 billion by 2035. It could generate over 40 million jobs—many in underserved districts. Most importantly, it could rebrand India from a destination of the past to a journey into the future.

For far too long, we have showcased our monuments and expected the world to be impressed. That era is over. Tourists today are not seeking a photograph—they are seeking an emotion, a story, a moment of connection.

India does not need more sites. It needs more sights, more sounds, more senses. From the Taj to Tech is not a marketing line—it must be our new playbook.

Because if we do not tell our stories with the tools of today, someone else will. And they will tell them better.

Krishna Giri, Distinguished Fellow & Special Advisor to the Chairperson, Pahle India Foundation

Dr Aditi Rawat, Associate Fellow, Pahle India Foundation

