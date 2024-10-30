Need To Shift To Renewable Energy, Public Transport To Tackle Air Pollution Challenge: Ramesh

The former environment minister highlighted the pressing nature of air pollution in Delhi over recent weeks, noting that “between October 16 and October 22, 2024, the PM2.5 average surged from 104 µg / m³ to a concerning 168 µg / m³.” While stubble burning has been a frequent target of blame for Delhi's pollution crisis, he pointed to data showing a 51 percent reduction in stubble burning since 2018 according to NASA’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS). Ramesh noted that this year, between October 12 and October 21, stubble burning only contributed “on average...0.92 per cent of the PM2.5 levels in Delhi,” as reported by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).