Need To Shift To Renewable Energy, Public Transport To Tackle Air Pollution Challenge: Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted air pollution as one of India's leading public health issues, stating that addressing stubble burning alone will not be sufficient to mitigate the crisis. Ramesh called for a “re-imagined” approach to India’s economy and sustainability framework, emphasizing a large-scale transition towards renewable energy, electric vehicles, and expanded public transport.
Speaking on the necessity of legislative reform, Ramesh said, “It is also time to redo The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 to reflect the public health consequences of air pollution.” He further suggested that the National Ambient Air Quality Standards of 2009 require “a fresh review.”
Referencing a recent report by The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, Ramesh posted on X to highlight the urgency of the matter: “A new report by The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change has revealed some disturbing findings on air pollution in India: A total of 16 lakh deaths in India in 2021 were due to air pollution,” he said.
Ramesh shared that fossil fuels, including coal and liquid gas, accounted for 38 percent of these fatalities according to the report, which also revealed India’s significant contribution to global pollution levels. “In 2022, India contributed 15.8 per cent of the world's consumption-based PM2.5 emissions and 16.9% of the world's production-based PM2.5 emissions,” he stated.
The former environment minister highlighted the pressing nature of air pollution in Delhi over recent weeks, noting that “between October 16 and October 22, 2024, the PM2.5 average surged from 104 µg / m³ to a concerning 168 µg / m³.” While stubble burning has been a frequent target of blame for Delhi's pollution crisis, he pointed to data showing a 51 percent reduction in stubble burning since 2018 according to NASA’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS). Ramesh noted that this year, between October 12 and October 21, stubble burning only contributed “on average...0.92 per cent of the PM2.5 levels in Delhi,” as reported by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).
Instead, vehicles were responsible for over half of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution, Ramesh pointed out, underscoring that “cracking down on stubble burning as an easy win will not suffice.” He asserted that “we need to re-imagine our economic and sustainability model, with a large-scale shift to renewable energy, electric vehicles, and public transport.”
Jairam Ramesh's remarks underscore the urgent need for a holistic approach to India’s air pollution crisis, moving beyond short-term fixes like stubble burning control. With air pollution now a critical public health issue, he advocates for sweeping reforms in legislation and a pivot towards renewable energy, electric vehicles, and robust public transport systems. Addressing the root causes of pollution and re-evaluating outdated standards could pave the way for a sustainable and healthier future, reflecting Ramesh's call for a "re-imagined" economic and environmental strategy.
(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)