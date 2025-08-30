Ukrainian Politician Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead In Lviv

Former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Kyiv on Saturday.
Police said Parubiy, 54, “died on the spot as a result of his injuries”.
Parubiy served as the speaker of the parliament from 2016 to 2019.
Former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Kyiv on Saturday, BBC reported citing authorities. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy deemed it as a “horrific murder”.
According to unconfirmed reports, Parubiy was shot multiple times by a gunman on an e-bike dressed as a courier, BBC reported. Police received reports of the shooting at around mid-day local time.
Police said Parubiy, 54, “died on the spot as a result of his injuries”. The attacker and their motives of the killing have not yet been uncovered. Ukraine's national police, Lviv Regional police, and the security service are investigating.
Zelenskyy made a statement on Telegram stating "The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported on the first known circumstances of the terrible murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy was killed. My condolences to his family and friends.
"All necessary forces and means are being deployed to investigate and find the killer."
Parubiy served as the speaker of the parliament from 2016 to 2019. The 54-year-old rose to prominence as part of Ukraine's Maidan movement, which advocated for closer ties with the European Union (EU) and brought down pro-Russian former president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. He had also been a staunch supporter of the pro-European Orange Revolution in 2004.