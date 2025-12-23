Court Orders Charges Against Karti Chidambaram In Chinese Visa Case

Earlier in October 2024, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram and others in connection with alleged bribery in facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for a power company in 2011 when his father, P Chidambaram, was the Union Home Minister. The CBI cited Sivaganga Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, his purported close accomplice S Bhaskararaman, Talawandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), a Vedanta subsidiary, and Mumbai-based Bell Tools as the suspected conduits for bribery in its charge sheet presented before a special court.



In accordance with the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the agency has filed allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.