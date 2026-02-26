India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Chevrons Train Hard Ahead Of Super Eights Showdown
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza had a close look at the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch on Wednesday (February 25) as his team did the hard yards in training, ahead of their Super Eights face-off with co-hosts and defending champions India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani and seamer Blessing Muzarabani were among those who sweated out in the nets. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ryan Burl accepted the enormity of facing India in their backyard at the pre-game press conference, but hoped the pressure of playing a clutch match in front of a vociferous home crowd could bog down Suryakumar Yadav’s team.
