Dhurandhar 2: Madras High Court Issues Order Against Illegal Broadcast, Streaming Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer

Summary of this article
The Madras High Court has granted an anti-piracy injunction in favour of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The order is aimed at preventing unauthorised circulation or broadcast of the movie before it hits theatres.
Dhurandhar 2 hit the screens on March 19.
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit the screens on March 19. Ahead of its theatrical release, the Madras High Court on Wednesday (March 18) restrained the unauthorised broadcast and streaming of the spy thriller. This step is taken to curb piracy of Dhurandhar 2.
Madras High Court order on Dhurandhar 2 piracy
The court issued an order to internet service providers and cable TV operators to stop illegally streaming or telecasting the film until April 15, as reported by Bar and Bench.
Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order on applications filed by Reliance Industries Limited, the producer of the movie and its media division Jio Studios, raising concerns over the film's unauthorised online circulation or broadcast.
The producers argued that piracy of the film could lead to substantial financial losses.
The Court observed the film could face “irreparable injury” if interim protection is not granted. It also acknowledged that the business interests of the respondents could be impacted.
Taking these into consideration, the Court directed Reliance to provide indemnity to affected parties.
The court granted an ad interim injunction restraining the respondents from broadcasting or transmitting the film unlawfully until April 15.
The Court issued notice to the respondents. The next hearing is on April 15.
About Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 will show Hamza Ali Mazari's (Ranveer Singh) rise as the Sher-e-Baloch and taking control of Lyari. The second part also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Emraan Hashmi.
The film is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in its first weekend. Dhurandhar 2 is already ahead of Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh with its box office collections.