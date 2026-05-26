Ranveer Singh FWICE Ban Row: Gangs Of Wasseypur Editor Questions Federation’s ‘Selective Outrage’

Ranveer Singh FWICE ban triggered fresh debate about fairness and industry power dynamics.
Shweta Venkat's statement highlighted unresolved concerns raised earlier by 242 film editors.
Don 3 controversy now extends beyond producers and actors into wider industry grievances.
Ranveer Singh's FWICE ban controversy has sparked wider conversations inside Bollywood, with film editor Shweta Venkat now questioning what she describes as the federation’s “selective outrage.” Her remarks come shortly after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following the ongoing Don 3 dispute involving Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment.
Gangs Of Wasseypur editor questions FWICE’s priorities
Shweta Venkat, whose editing credits include Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, Haseen Dillruba and Kalank, argued that FWICE acted quickly in the Ranveer Singh matter while concerns raised by editors allegedly remained unresolved for years.
According to Shweta, a collective appeal signed by 242 editors in 2023 regarding pay slabs, pending dues and working conditions failed to generate meaningful progress. It was stated by her while speaking to SCREEN that editors had sought dialogue with producers but no substantial communication followed.
FWICE Ban and Bollywood favouritism bebate
The editor also criticised the federation through a social media post, where the ban on Ranveer Singh was described sarcastically as “cute”. It was further suggested by her that workers behind the scenes may not receive the same urgency unless they hold greater industry power.
Her remarks have added another layer to the FWICE selective outrage controversy, which has already triggered debate over fairness and industry hierarchy.
The dispute itself stems from Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, after which producer Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE. The federation subsequently issued a directive asking its affiliated members not to work with the actor until the matter is resolved.
Ranveer Singh maintains silence
Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson later issued a statement saying the actor continues to hold respect for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise. It was conveyed that public speculation had not been encouraged by the actor, who preferred professional matters to be handled privately and respectfully.
The FWICE directive and Shweta Venkat’s criticism continue to keep the controversy firmly in public discussion.