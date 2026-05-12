Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva In Trilogy Based On Amish Tripathi's The Immortals Of Meluha? Here's What We Know

Summary of this article
Ranveer Singh has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen.
The plan is to make the epic into three films.
The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028.
Actor Ranveer Singh has wowed audiences with his stellar act as Hamza Ali Mazari (also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi) in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Now, he is set to play a mythological character, according to a report in an entertainment portal. The report claims that Singh will play a character inspired by Lord Shiva in a film adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s Shiva trilogy, known as the Immortals of Meluha series.
Ranveer Singh to play Lord Shiva?
Ranveer has acquired the rights to The Immortals of Meluha under his production banner, Maa Kasam Film, reported Pinkvilla. The same report also stated that he has collaborated with Birla Studios to develop the epic on the big screen as a grand-scale trilogy.
The portal quoted a source saying, “Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development. Makers are approaching the franchise as a long-term cinematic universe, and the plan is to tell the story over 3 films.”
The source also revealed that the writing work has already started, and the team is working on the screenplay and world-building. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028.
The cast and other details are still under wraps. The source also said that the director will be hired once the script work reaches a certain stage. Currently, the team is entirely focusing on developing the material.
About The Immortals of Meluha
The Immortals of Meluha is the first book of the Shiva Trilogy. Published in 2010, it marked the beginning of the universe. All three novels are about the rise of a Himalayan warrior named Shiva who arrives at the ancient kingdom of Meluha.
The books are a blend of mythology, history, and realism, turning the Indus Valley Civilisation into Meluha and presenting Shiva as a mortal man who attains the mantle of a God after the kingdom believes he is Neelkanth, their fabled saviour.
However, Tripathi has reacted to the news. When HT contacted him, the author said, “I’m in the UK with my son right now and I woke up to a flood of messages. The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet. Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true.”