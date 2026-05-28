Ranveer Singh Don 3 Dispute: FWICE Hits Back At Sanjay Gupta Over His Tweet On 'Banning’ The Actor

Sanjay Gupta questioned the ban on Ranveer Singh by FWICE, saying it will affect the wages of at least 300 workers.
FWICE has slammed him, reminding the director how the federation helped him when his film Mumbai Saga faced problems.
The federation clarified that it issued a non-cooperation declaration, not a ban on Ranveer Singh.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently issued a non-cooperative directive against actor Ranveer Singh due to his unceremonious exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The decision prompted mixed reactions from the film fraternity. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted on the 'ban', criticising the film body.
Sanjay Gupta questioned the federation's decision to ban Ranveer Singh, which affects the livelihood of several crew members. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, FWICE, has reacted to it.
FWICE reacts to Sanjay Gupta's tweet on ban on Ranveer Singh
Dubey told Hindustan Times that the federation helped Sanjay’s film Mumbai Saga when it faced trouble. He said that film bodies had helped him when Jackie Shroff didn’t like a dialogue and walked out.
“I want to ask Sanjay Gupta ji that when a few years back his film Mumbai Saga was being shot and Jackie Shroff ne aane se mana kar diya, ye hi IFTDA aur federation ne hi mil ke problem solve karvaya tha. Where was this objection then?
Dubey also clarified that FWICE has not banned Ranveer in any capacity but issued a Non-Cooperation Declaration (NCD).
"Agar ye trend chalta raha to kaafi filmmaker aur producers nuksaan mein jaayenge. Humne kisi ko ban nahi kiya, humne to non-cooperation bola hai, federation ke members ka decision hai ye film body ka internal decision hai (If this trend continues, most of the filmmakers and producers will be at a loss. We have not banned anyone; we have only announced non-cooperation. It is the decision of federation members and an internal matter of the film body)," he added.