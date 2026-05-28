Ranveer Singh Don 3 Dispute: FWICE Hits Back At Sanjay Gupta Over His Tweet On 'Banning’ The Actor

"Agar ye trend chalta raha to kaafi filmmaker aur producers nuksaan mein jaayenge. Humne kisi ko ban nahi kiya, humne to non-cooperation bola hai, federation ke members ka decision hai ye film body ka internal decision hai (If this trend continues, most of the filmmakers and producers will be at a loss. We have not banned anyone; we have only announced non-cooperation. It is the decision of federation members and an internal matter of the film body)," he added.