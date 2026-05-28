Pooja Bhatt Reveals Soni Razdan Felt Guilty Over Breaking Mahesh Bhatt’s Marriage

Recalling her conversation with Soni while shooting for a film, Pooja said, “Soni had a heart-to-heart conversation with me... She said, ‘Pooja, I too feel so guilty, felt very guilty’. I told her with all of my heart, ‘Soni, you could not have broken up a relationship that was together. There is no space for anybody in a relationship that is solid unless there are crevices there or something was lacking so somebody else could come and find that space.’”