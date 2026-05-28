Pooja Bhatt Reveals Soni Razdan Felt Guilty Over Breaking Mahesh Bhatt’s Marriage

Pooja Bhatt recalled having a conversation with Soni Razdan, where the latter confessed to her feeling “guilty” about breaking her parents’ marriage.
Pooja revealed that her father first told her about his relationship with Soni.
He decided to give it a name and converted to Islam so that he would not need to divorce his first wife.
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was earlier married to Kiran Bhatt. Both share two children – Pooja and Rahul. It is said that Mahesh met Soni Razdan during the shoot of Saaransh and got married in 1986. They have two daughters – Alia and Shaheen.
In a recent interview, Pooja revealed that Soni once carried guilt over breaking Mahesh's first marriage. Pooja had asked Soni not to carry that burden, as her father had first told her about falling in love with Soni before the world knew about their relationship.
Pooja on her bond with Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan
During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja opened up about her bond with Mahesh and Soni.
Recalling her conversation with Soni while shooting for a film, Pooja said, “Soni had a heart-to-heart conversation with me... She said, ‘Pooja, I too feel so guilty, felt very guilty’. I told her with all of my heart, ‘Soni, you could not have broken up a relationship that was together. There is no space for anybody in a relationship that is solid unless there are crevices there or something was lacking so somebody else could come and find that space.’”
Pooja was the first person to know about her dad's relationship with Soni before her mother did.
Pooja recalled her father telling her that he had met someone and was going to move out. He told her, "It doesn’t mean that I love you any less, and I will always be there."
"I would rather have heard it from my father’s mouth or my mother’s mouth than hear it from Stardust magazine, Cine Blitz or the mohalla,” she said.
Pooja also revealed that she saw her mother’s pain, but her parents “always maintained decorum and grace with each other.”