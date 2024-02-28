Emraan Hashmi has proved himself as a versatile actor with his gripping performances in numerous films throughout his career. The actor made his debut in Bollywood in 2003 and since then he has managed to carve a niche for himself in this competitive industry. In a recent interview, Hashmi revealed that Mahesh Bhatt had warned him that he would be thrown out if his performance was not good.
In a conversation with The Indian Express, Emraan Hashmi recalled his debut film – ‘Footpath’ (2003). The actor revealed that despite being related to the Bhatt family he had to prove his worth. He spoke about how Mahesh Bhatt had warned him about his performance in his debut film. He said, “If you are not good in that first shot, and then subsequently in the scenes, we will throw you out of this film.”
Hashmi continued, “He told me, ‘Then you can forget about acting.’ He put the fear in me and said I better get my act together. He was clear, he said we can’t put our money on you if the audience doesn’t endorse you, if you are not a good actor, because we are not here for charity. ‘We are probably a part of the same family, but we can’t do beyond this,’ because it is a business. That set the tone for me, I had to be on my toes and prove myself.”
He stated how his family wanted him to prove his worth as an actor so that they could keep supporting him. He stated that as he started delivering hits, his family started to believe in his abilities. The actor will be next seen in ‘Showtime’ which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 8 onwards.