India's batters Shubman Gill and KL Rahul during the fourth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England.
India's Mohammed Siraj, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes, right, during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes run between the wickets to score during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Liam Dawson bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Jasprit Bumrah, middle, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Liam Dawson on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates after scoring a century on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Brydon Carse plays a shot during the fourth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes walks off the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Chris Woakes celebrates the dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Sai Sudharsan walks off the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Chris Woakes celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Sai Sudharsan on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Jofra Archer, right, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's captain Shubman Gill on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's bowler Chris Woakeson appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's captain Shubman Gill on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's captain Shubman Gill stops batting partner KL Rahul on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Brydon Carse dives to field the ball on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's KL Rahul plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and India's KL Rahul walk off after tea break on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Fans watch the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Chris Woakes bowls a delivery on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Jofra Archer bowls a delivery on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's KL Rahul plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.