Cricket

India Vs England, 4th Test Day 4: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Keep Visitors' Draw Hopes Alive

Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul made resolute fifties as India gallantly fought England bowlers to reach 174 for two at stumps on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Manchester on Saturday (July 26, 2025). Gill (78 batting) and Rahul (87 batting) added 174 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over of the second innings itself to pacer Chris Woakes. The visitors now trail England by 137 runs. India started their second innings 311 runs behind England after the hosts made an imposing 669 all out in their first dig. England extended their grip on the match through skipper Ben Stokes who made his 14th Test hundred, a 198-ball 141. For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler with a four-wicket haul.