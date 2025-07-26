Cricket

India Vs England, 4th Test Day 4: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Keep Visitors' Draw Hopes Alive

Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul made resolute fifties as India gallantly fought England bowlers to reach 174 for two at stumps on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Manchester on Saturday (July 26, 2025). Gill (78 batting) and Rahul (87 batting) added 174 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over of the second innings itself to pacer Chris Woakes. The visitors now trail England by 137 runs. India started their second innings 311 runs behind England after the hosts made an imposing 669 all out in their first dig. England extended their grip on the match through skipper Ben Stokes who made his 14th Test hundred, a 198-ball 141. For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler with a four-wicket haul.

India's tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Shubman Gill and KL Rahul
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's batters Shubman Gill and KL Rahul during the fourth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England.

2/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Mohammed Siraj
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Mohammed Siraj, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes, right, during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

3/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes run between the wickets to score during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

4/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Liam Dawson
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Liam Dawson bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

5/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Jasprit Bumrah
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Jasprit Bumrah, middle, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Liam Dawson on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

6/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates after scoring a century on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

7/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Brydon Carse
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

England's Brydon Carse plays a shot during the fourth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England.

8/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes walks off the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

9/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Yashasvi Jaiswal
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

10/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Chris Woakes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Chris Woakes celebrates the dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

11/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Sai Sudharsan
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Sai Sudharsan walks off the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

12/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Chris Woakes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Chris Woakes celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Sai Sudharsan on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

13/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Jofra Archer
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Jofra Archer, right, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's captain Shubman Gill on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

14/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's bowler Chris Woakeson appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's captain Shubman Gill on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

15/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Shubman Gill
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

16/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Shubman Gill
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's captain Shubman Gill stops batting partner KL Rahul on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

17/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Brydon Carse
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Brydon Carse dives to field the ball on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

18/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_KL Rahul
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's KL Rahul plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

19/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Shubman Gill
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

20/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Shubman Gill
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and India's KL Rahul walk off after tea break on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

21/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Fans watch the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

22/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_ Chris Woakes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Chris Woakes bowls a delivery on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

23/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Jofra Archer
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Jofra Archer bowls a delivery on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

24/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_KL Rahul
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

25/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_KL Rahul
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's KL Rahul plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

26/26
Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 4 photos from Manchester_Shubman Gill
India vs England, 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

