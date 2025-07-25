WATCH | Witch-Hunting in Bihar: Brutal Killings, Police Silence, and Community Fear

A family in Tetgama village, was killed on the night of July 6 over a dayan accusation. In that brutal attack, which shocked the entire nation, the victims filed no police complaint. No one dialled 112. A settlement of over 100 families—almost all Oraon tribals—stayed silent as a mob attacked, burnt alive and buried five people. The 16-year-old boy whose grandmother, mother, father, brother and sister-in-were killed alerted the police ten hours later. He accuses a dozen people in the First Information Report, and the police have arrested four. The boy is in the state’s custody, at a location far away from the village.