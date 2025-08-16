Nepal Vs Bangladesh A, Top End T20 Series Match 9: Mohammad Naim, Rakibul Hasan Star For BAN-A Win

In the 20-over night match held in Darwin, Australia, Bangladesh A opted to bat first and put up 186 for six on the board. Nepal, in response, managed 154 for seven, falling short of the target. With the win, Bangladesh A secured two points, while Nepal came away empty-handed

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming Top End T20 Series Match 9: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Nepal debutant Nandan Yadav dismissed Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd during their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Dundee, Scotland. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh A posted 186 runs for six wickets, while Nepal managed 154/7

  • Afif Hossain scored an unbeaten 48 runs for Bangladesh A

  • Nepal's Kushal Malla top-scored with 59 not out

Bangladesh A produced a clinical performance to beat a full-strength Nepal national cricket team by 32 runs in the ninth match of the ongoing Top End T20 Series 2025 on August 16, 2025.

This 20-over night fixture, played in Darwin, Australia, saw Bangladesh A elect to bat first, posting 186 for six. Nepal replied with 154 for seven, falling short of the target. Bangladesh A earned two points from this encounter, while Nepal received none.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh A: Top Performers

The Nepal vs Bangladesh A match at the Top End T20 Series showcased impressive individual performances.

For Bangladesh A, Afif Hossain played a crucial, unbeaten innings, scoring 48 runs. Mohammad Naim also contributed a swift 25 runs from just 18 balls. Nepal's Kushal Malla was their leading run-scorer, remaining not out on 59 from 47 deliveries.

Among the bowlers, Rakibul Hasan bowled impressively for Bangladesh A, claiming three wickets for 18 runs from his four overs. Hasan Mahmud assisted by taking two wickets for 36 runs. Mrittunjoy Chowdhury bowled the final over, despite conceding runs somewhat generously, 12 runs.

What Is Top End T20 Series?

The Top End T20 Series in Australia gains commendation for providing high-level experience to 'A' teams and associate nations. It offers high-quality competitive opportunities for up-and-coming players, facilitates cross-border cricket exchanges, and strengthens regional development programmes.

Nepal’s participation provides a key developmental step, offering their players exposure to challenging overseas conditions and stronger opposition. The tournament also brings together academy squads from Australia and international sides such as Bangladesh A, Nepal, and Pakistan Shaheens.

Besides, it builds international cricket connections in the Northern Territory.

Series Format And Key Venues In Darwin

All Top End T20 Series 2025 matches take place at five venues within Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. The event runs from August 14 to August 24, 2025.

The series features a 'round-robin' format, followed by semi-finals and a final, presenting many match-ups across international and academy teams.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son