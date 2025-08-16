Nepal Vs Bangladesh A, Top End T20 Series Match 9: Mohammad Naim, Rakibul Hasan Star For BAN-A Win

Bangladesh A posted 186 runs for six wickets, while Nepal managed 154/7
Afif Hossain scored an unbeaten 48 runs for Bangladesh A
Nepal's Kushal Malla top-scored with 59 not out
Bangladesh A produced a clinical performance to beat a full-strength Nepal national cricket team by 32 runs in the ninth match of the ongoing Top End T20 Series 2025 on August 16, 2025.
This 20-over night fixture, played in Darwin, Australia, saw Bangladesh A elect to bat first, posting 186 for six. Nepal replied with 154 for seven, falling short of the target. Bangladesh A earned two points from this encounter, while Nepal received none.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh A: Top Performers
The Nepal vs Bangladesh A match at the Top End T20 Series showcased impressive individual performances.
For Bangladesh A, Afif Hossain played a crucial, unbeaten innings, scoring 48 runs. Mohammad Naim also contributed a swift 25 runs from just 18 balls. Nepal's Kushal Malla was their leading run-scorer, remaining not out on 59 from 47 deliveries.
Among the bowlers, Rakibul Hasan bowled impressively for Bangladesh A, claiming three wickets for 18 runs from his four overs. Hasan Mahmud assisted by taking two wickets for 36 runs. Mrittunjoy Chowdhury bowled the final over, despite conceding runs somewhat generously, 12 runs.
What Is Top End T20 Series?
The Top End T20 Series in Australia gains commendation for providing high-level experience to 'A' teams and associate nations. It offers high-quality competitive opportunities for up-and-coming players, facilitates cross-border cricket exchanges, and strengthens regional development programmes.
Nepal’s participation provides a key developmental step, offering their players exposure to challenging overseas conditions and stronger opposition. The tournament also brings together academy squads from Australia and international sides such as Bangladesh A, Nepal, and Pakistan Shaheens.
Besides, it builds international cricket connections in the Northern Territory.
Series Format And Key Venues In Darwin
All Top End T20 Series 2025 matches take place at five venues within Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. The event runs from August 14 to August 24, 2025.
The series features a 'round-robin' format, followed by semi-finals and a final, presenting many match-ups across international and academy teams.