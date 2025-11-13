Bangladesh 2-2 Nepal Highlights, International Friendly: Ananta Tamang's Late Leveller Rescues Draw For Visitors

Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: 90+4' Ananta Tamang scores BAN 2 - 2
Goooaaalllll.... Incredible timing by Ananta Tamang. He saves the day for Nepal as his goal in the extra minutes level the scores 2-2.
Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: India pips Bhutan 6-1 in a practice match
Meanwhile India who will be playing their next match against Bangladesh on 18th November defeated Bhutan by 6-1 in a practice match in Bengaluru.
Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: 50` Choudhary's 2nd Goal BAN 2 - 1 NEP
What just happened here! Hamza Choudhary strikes again as Bangladesh scores their 2nd goal in a span of just 4 minutes. The stadium goes wild as their team leads by 2-1.
Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: 46` Choudhary GOAL BAN 1 - 1 NEP
The stadium jumps in ecstasy as Bangladesh makes a strong comeback with a Goal just moments after the start of the first half. Hamza Choudhary brings them back in the game.
Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: Half Time! | BAN 0-1 NEP
The referee blows the whistle for half-time, and both sides are going into the tunnel with Nepal leading by 1-0. Bangladesh had two-three decent chances to find the back of the net, but they will be disappointed to have not been able to score any.
Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BAN 0 - NEP 1
Goaaallll......Rohit Chand draws first blood in the 29th minute of the game. Bangladesh under pressure as Nepal takes lead.
Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Live Score: BAN 0 - NEP 0
It's been 28 minutes into the game, still the score line says 0-0 as both the teams are fighting hard to get an edge over the other.
Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Playing XI
Bangladesh Starting XI
Marma M (GK), Ahmed Z, Barman T, Bhuyan J, Choudhury H, Fahim M, Hossain R, Kazi T, Rana M.S Rana S, Uddin S
Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Playing XI
Nepal Starting XI
Starting XI: Sanish Shrestha, Suman Shrestha, Ananta Tamang, Laken Limbu, Sumit Shrestha, Anjan Bista, Kiran Kumar Limbu, Ayush Ghalan, Mani Kumar Lama, Manish Dangi, Rohit Chand
Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Recent Form
Bangladesh: 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L ⚫D
Nepal: ⚫D 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L 🔴L
Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 15
Bangladesh wins: 4
Nepal wins: 5
Draws: 6
In the last five matches between the two sides, Nepal have won twice, while the remaining three have been draws. Bangladesh are winless.
Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Fixture: Bangladesh vs Nepal, FIFA International Friendly
Venue: National Stadium, Dhaka
Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Bhakundo Live, T Sports