Bangladesh 2-2 Nepal Highlights, International Friendly: Ananta Tamang's Late Leveller Rescues Draw For Visitors

Bangladesh vs Nepal Highlights, FIFA International Friendly 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the BAN vs NEP football match at the National Stadium in Dhaka as it happened on November 13, 2025, as it happened

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs Nepal Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025 National Stadium Dhaka
Bangladesh's Hamza Choudhury in training ahead of the FIFA international friendly against Nepal at National Stadium, Dhaka, on Thursday, November 13, 2025. | Photo: X/thebafufe
Welcome to the highlights of the FIFA international friendly between Bangladesh and Nepal at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The match between the teams turned out to be a cliffhanger with Nepal's Ananta Tamang scoring a last-minute goal to level the scores 2-2. It all started with Nepal's Rohit Chand's first score in the 29th minute of the match, but Bangladesh made a sensational comeback after their captain Hamza Choudhary struck back-to-back with 4 minutes. When it looked like curtains for Nepal, Ananta Tamang came from nowhere and scored a goal for Nepal in the last minutes of the game, thus leveling it 2-2. Check BAN vs NEP highlights here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: 90+4' Ananta Tamang scores BAN 2 - 2

Goooaaalllll.... Incredible timing by Ananta Tamang. He saves the day for Nepal as his goal in the extra minutes level the scores 2-2.

Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: India pips Bhutan 6-1 in a practice match

Meanwhile India who will be playing their next match against Bangladesh on 18th November defeated Bhutan by 6-1 in a practice match in Bengaluru.

Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: 50` Choudhary's 2nd Goal BAN 2 - 1 NEP

What just happened here! Hamza Choudhary strikes again as Bangladesh scores their 2nd goal in a span of just 4 minutes. The stadium goes wild as their team leads by 2-1.

Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: 46` Choudhary GOAL BAN 1 - 1 NEP

The stadium jumps in ecstasy as Bangladesh makes a strong comeback with a Goal just moments after the start of the first half. Hamza Choudhary brings them back in the game.

Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: Half Time! | BAN 0-1 NEP

The referee blows the whistle for half-time, and both sides are going into the tunnel with Nepal leading by 1-0. Bangladesh had two-three decent chances to find the back of the net, but they will be disappointed to have not been able to score any.

Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BAN 0 - NEP 1

Goaaallll......Rohit Chand draws first blood in the 29th minute of the game. Bangladesh under pressure as Nepal takes lead.

Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Live Score: BAN 0 - NEP 0

It's been 28 minutes into the game, still the score line says 0-0 as both the teams are fighting hard to get an edge over the other.

Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Playing XI

Bangladesh Starting XI

Marma M (GK), Ahmed Z, Barman T, Bhuyan J, Choudhury H, Fahim M, Hossain R, Kazi T, Rana M.S Rana S, Uddin S

Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Playing XI

Nepal Starting XI

Starting XI: Sanish Shrestha, Suman Shrestha, Ananta Tamang, Laken Limbu, Sumit Shrestha, Anjan Bista, Kiran Kumar Limbu, Ayush Ghalan, Mani Kumar Lama, Manish Dangi, Rohit Chand

Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Recent Form

Bangladesh: 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L ⚫D

Nepal: ⚫D 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L 🔴L

Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 15

  • Bangladesh wins: 4

  • Nepal wins: 5

  • Draws: 6

In the last five matches between the two sides, Nepal have won twice, while the remaining three have been draws. Bangladesh are winless.

Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Match Details

  • Fixture: Bangladesh vs Nepal, FIFA International Friendly

  • Venue: National Stadium, Dhaka

  • Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Bhakundo Live, T Sports

Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! Welcome to our live blog for the Bangladesh vs Nepal football match taking place in Dhaka tonight. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    CLOSE

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. India A Vs South Africa A Highlights, 1st Unofficial ODI: Gaikwad Shines As IND A Register 4-Wicket Win Over SA A

    2. IPL 2026 Trade: MI Sign Local Lad Shardul Thakur And West Indies All-Rounder Shurfane Rutherford

    3. India Vs South Africa 1st Test: Shubman Gill's Dual Role In Focus

    4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

    5. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

    2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

    3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

    4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

    5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

    Badminton News

    1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

    2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

    3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

    4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

    5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

    2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

    3. 15 Held In Assam For ‘Offensive’ Social Media Posts On Delhi Blast

    4. Police Step Up Anti-Militancy Operations Across Kashmir After Delhi Blasts

    5. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

    Entertainment News

    1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

    2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

    3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

    4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

    5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

    US News

    1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

    2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

    3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

    4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

    5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

    World News

    1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

    2. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

    3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

    4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

    5. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

    Latest Stories

    1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

    2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

    3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

    4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

    5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

    6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

    7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

    8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates