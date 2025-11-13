Bangladesh 2-2 Nepal Highlights, International Friendly: Ananta Tamang's Late Leveller Rescues Draw For Visitors

Bangladesh's Hamza Choudhury in training ahead of the FIFA international friendly against Nepal at National Stadium, Dhaka, on Thursday, November 13, 2025. | Photo: X/thebafufe

Welcome to the highlights of the FIFA international friendly between Bangladesh and Nepal at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The match between the teams turned out to be a cliffhanger with Nepal's Ananta Tamang scoring a last-minute goal to level the scores 2-2. It all started with Nepal's Rohit Chand's first score in the 29th minute of the match, but Bangladesh made a sensational comeback after their captain Hamza Choudhary struck back-to-back with 4 minutes. When it looked like curtains for Nepal, Ananta Tamang came from nowhere and scored a goal for Nepal in the last minutes of the game, thus leveling it 2-2. Check BAN vs NEP highlights here.

13 Nov 2025, 09:37:00 pm IST Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: 90+4' Ananta Tamang scores BAN 2 - 2 Goooaaalllll.... Incredible timing by Ananta Tamang. He saves the day for Nepal as his goal in the extra minutes level the scores 2-2.

13 Nov 2025, 09:31:31 pm IST Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: India pips Bhutan 6-1 in a practice match Meanwhile India who will be playing their next match against Bangladesh on 18th November defeated Bhutan by 6-1 in a practice match in Bengaluru. #BlueTigers update 🇮🇳



The Indian senior men’s team defeated Bhutan 6-1 in a closed-door practice match in Bengaluru today. 🇧🇹 — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 13, 2025

13 Nov 2025, 08:55:40 pm IST Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: 50` Choudhary's 2nd Goal BAN 2 - 1 NEP What just happened here! Hamza Choudhary strikes again as Bangladesh scores their 2nd goal in a span of just 4 minutes. The stadium goes wild as their team leads by 2-1.

13 Nov 2025, 08:52:24 pm IST Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: 46` Choudhary GOAL BAN 1 - 1 NEP The stadium jumps in ecstasy as Bangladesh makes a strong comeback with a Goal just moments after the start of the first half. Hamza Choudhary brings them back in the game.

13 Nov 2025, 08:24:36 pm IST Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score: Half Time! | BAN 0-1 NEP The referee blows the whistle for half-time, and both sides are going into the tunnel with Nepal leading by 1-0. Bangladesh had two-three decent chances to find the back of the net, but they will be disappointed to have not been able to score any.

13 Nov 2025, 08:13:31 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: BAN 0 - NEP 1 Goaaallll......Rohit Chand draws first blood in the 29th minute of the game. Bangladesh under pressure as Nepal takes lead.

13 Nov 2025, 08:03:41 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Live Score: BAN 0 - NEP 0 It's been 28 minutes into the game, still the score line says 0-0 as both the teams are fighting hard to get an edge over the other.

13 Nov 2025, 07:20:02 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Playing XI Bangladesh Starting XI Marma M (GK), Ahmed Z, Barman T, Bhuyan J, Choudhury H, Fahim M, Hossain R, Kazi T, Rana M.S Rana S, Uddin S

13 Nov 2025, 07:10:48 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Playing XI Nepal Starting XI Starting XI: Sanish Shrestha, Suman Shrestha, Ananta Tamang, Laken Limbu, Sumit Shrestha, Anjan Bista, Kiran Kumar Limbu, Ayush Ghalan, Mani Kumar Lama, Manish Dangi, Rohit Chand

13 Nov 2025, 05:45:09 pm IST Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Recent Form Bangladesh: 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L ⚫D Nepal: ⚫D 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L 🔴L

13 Nov 2025, 05:23:51 pm IST Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Head-To-Head Matches played: 15

Bangladesh wins: 4

Nepal wins: 5

Draws: 6 In the last five matches between the two sides, Nepal have won twice, while the remaining three have been draws. Bangladesh are winless.

13 Nov 2025, 05:11:44 pm IST Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score, International Friendly: Match Details Fixture: Bangladesh vs Nepal, FIFA International Friendly

Venue: National Stadium, Dhaka

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Bhakundo Live, T Sports