Day In Pics: July 26, 2025

A security personnel pays tribute to the Kargil War martyrs at the National War Memorial on the 26th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', in New Delhi.
A person rides a horse cart through a waterlogged area, at Sangam, in Prayagraj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maldivian Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef during a meeting, in Male, Maldives.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an event organised to mark the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Lucknow.
Rush of people at the Vizhinjam fishing harbour as fishermen return with their catch, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi listens to Quranic Recitation during his interaction with Kargil war veterans and family members of martyrs on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, at the Kargil War Memorial at Drass.
Palestine’s Ambassador to India Abdallah M. Abu Shawesh during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi.
Sea waves crash against the shore at the fishing harbour, in the backdrop of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the enthronement ceremony of His Eminence Tsok-Chin Tulku Lhagyala Rinpoche, at Karsha Gompa, in Zanskar, Ladakh.
Excavators being used to demolish an illegal property of the nephew of Chhangur Baba alias Jalaluddin, who is accused of running a religious conversion racket, in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh.
Girls take part in 'Teej' festival celebrations, in Amritsar.
Fomer Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje meets a victim's family after a portion of a government school collapsed on Friday, in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. At least seven children were killed and 27 injured in the incident, according to officials.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the District President's Training Camp, in Anand, Gujarat.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP's MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, BJP's MP Yogender Chandolia during a ceremony to pay tribute to the Kargil War martyrs on the 26th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi.
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a ceremony to pay tribute to the Kargil War martyrs on the 26th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
People stranded as restoration work underway after the path leading to Kedarnath Dham was blocked due to a landslide, at Gaurikund, in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.
Family members carry the mortal remains of a child, who was killed after a portion of a government school collapsed on Friday, during the last rites, in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. At least seven children were killed and 27 injured in the incident, according to officials.
CPI-M leader Brinda Karat with party workers takes part in a procession to pay tribute to former party leader Subhash Munda on his death anniversary, in Ranchi.