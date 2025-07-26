National

Day In Pics: July 26, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 26, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
26th Kargil Vijay Diwas
26th Kargil Vijay Diwas | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

A security personnel pays tribute to the Kargil War martyrs at the National War Memorial on the 26th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', in New Delhi.

2/18
Monsoon in Prayagraj
Monsoon in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

A person rides a horse cart through a waterlogged area, at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

3/18
PM Modi in Maldives
PM Modi in Maldives | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maldivian Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef during a meeting, in Male, Maldives.

4/18
26th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Adityanath attends event
26th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Adityanath attends event | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an event organised to mark the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Lucknow.

5/18
Crowd at Vizhinjam fishing harbour
Crowd at Vizhinjam fishing harbour | Photo: PTI

Rush of people at the Vizhinjam fishing harbour as fishermen return with their catch, in Thiruvananthapuram.

6/18
26th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army Chief at Drass
26th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army Chief at Drass | Photo: PTI/Inayat Jehangir

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi listens to Quranic Recitation during his interaction with Kargil war veterans and family members of martyrs on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, at the Kargil War Memorial at Drass.

7/18
Palestine’s Ambassador to India Abdallah M. Abu Shawesh
Palestine’s Ambassador to India Abdallah M. Abu Shawesh | Photo: PTI

Palestine’s Ambassador to India Abdallah M. Abu Shawesh during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi.

8/18
Rough sea at Vizhinjam
Rough sea at Vizhinjam | Photo: PTI

Sea waves crash against the shore at the fishing harbour, in the backdrop of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, in Thiruvananthapuram.

9/18
Pema Khandu in Ladakh
Pema Khandu in Ladakh Photo: @PemaKhanduBJP on X via PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the enthronement ceremony of His Eminence Tsok-Chin Tulku Lhagyala Rinpoche, at Karsha Gompa, in Zanskar, Ladakh.

10/18
Illegal property of Chhangur Babas nephew demolished
Illegal property of Chhangur Baba's nephew demolished | Photo: PTI

Excavators being used to demolish an illegal property of the nephew of Chhangur Baba alias Jalaluddin, who is accused of running a religious conversion racket, in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh.

11/18
Teej festival celebration in Amritsar
Teej festival celebration in Amritsar | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

Girls take part in 'Teej' festival celebrations, in Amritsar.

12/18
Rajasthan building collapse, Vasundhara Raje
Rajasthan building collapse | Photo: PTI

Fomer Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje meets a victim's family after a portion of a government school collapsed on Friday, in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. At least seven children were killed and 27 injured in the incident, according to officials.

13/18
Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat | Photo: AICC via PTI

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the District President's Training Camp, in Anand, Gujarat.

14/18
26th Kargil Vijay Diwas
26th Kargil Vijay Diwas | Photo: PTI

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP's MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, BJP's MP Yogender Chandolia during a ceremony to pay tribute to the Kargil War martyrs on the 26th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi.

15/18
26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Rajeev Chandrasekhar
26th Kargil Vijay Diwas | Photo: PTI

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a ceremony to pay tribute to the Kargil War martyrs on the 26th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

16/18
Restoration work after landslide near Gaurikund
Restoration work after landslide near Gaurikund | Photo: PTI

People stranded as restoration work underway after the path leading to Kedarnath Dham was blocked due to a landslide, at Gaurikund, in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

17/18
Rajasthan building collapse: Last rites of children
Rajasthan building collapse: Last rites of children | Photo: PTI

Family members carry the mortal remains of a child, who was killed after a portion of a government school collapsed on Friday, during the last rites, in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. At least seven children were killed and 27 injured in the incident, according to officials.

18/18
Subhash Mundas death anniversary
Subhash Munda's death anniversary | Photo: PTI

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat with party workers takes part in a procession to pay tribute to former party leader Subhash Munda on his death anniversary, in Ranchi.

PHOTOS

