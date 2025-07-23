Chirag Paswan: What Voters Say About The 'Lone Ranger' | Bihar Elections 2025

Chirag Paswan inherited his political legacy from his father, Ram Vilas Paswan—one of the prominent Dalit leaders of the country, who joined forces with the BJP in 2014 despite once being their biggest adversary, to help establish his son in national politics. But after the passing of Paswan in 2020, his family and the LJP became fragmented. Chirag found himself isolated. Paswan’s youngest brother—Pashupati Kumar Paras—was elected as the national president of the LJP in June 2021, replacing Chirag.