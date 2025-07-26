On The Edge: Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Enter Third Day, Civilians Flee In Hundreds

A Cambodian military convoy drives towards the border city of Samrong in Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia.
A Cambodian military vehicle carries rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia as border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered its third day, heightening fears of an extended conflict.
A tractor of refugees recieve donated supplies from the Srel Snam District Office as they flee the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia in Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia.
A resident, who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers takes shelter in Surin province, Thailand.
Local villagers donate their personal belongings for the frontline army force at a sidewalk in Srey Snam district in Siem Reap province, Cambodia as border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered its third day, heightening fears of an extended conflict.
A packed truck transports a group of refugees fleeing the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia in Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia.
A resident of Samraong, the capital of Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey Province, tries to photograph an aircraft being fired at by Cambodian forces.
A convenience store at a gas station is damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Sisaket province, Thailand.
A Thai soldier walks in front of the Phanom Dong Rak hospital damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Surin Province, Thailand.
A Cambodian military vehicle carries rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia as Thai and Cambodian soldiers have clashed along the border between their countries in a major escalation.
Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers rest at an evacuation center in Surin province, Thailand.
A person flees from his village in the Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia as Thai and Cambodian soldiers clashed in several areas along their border in a major escalation of their conflict that left at least several people dead, mostly civilians.