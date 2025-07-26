International

On The Edge: Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Enter Third Day, Civilians Flee In Hundreds

Fierce clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces have entered their third consecutive day, triggering mass civilian displacement and raising fears of a prolonged conflict. In Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province and Thailand’s Surin and Sisaket regions, artillery fire, air confrontations, and retaliatory shelling have damaged hospitals, homes, and shops, while thousands seek shelter in makeshift camps and evacuation centres. As refugee-laden trucks crowd border roads and local villagers mobilise support for frontline troops, the intensifying hostilities threaten to spiral beyond control.

Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Anton L. Delgado

A Cambodian military convoy drives towards the border city of Samrong in Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia.

2/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith

A Cambodian military vehicle carries rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia as border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered its third day, heightening fears of an extended conflict.

3/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Anton L. Delgado

A tractor of refugees recieve donated supplies from the Srel Snam District Office as they flee the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia in Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia.

4/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

A resident, who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers takes shelter in Surin province, Thailand.

5/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith

Local villagers donate their personal belongings for the frontline army force at a sidewalk in Srey Snam district in Siem Reap province, Cambodia as border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered its third day, heightening fears of an extended conflict.

6/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Anton L. Delgado

A packed truck transports a group of refugees fleeing the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia in Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia.

7/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Anton L. Delgado

A resident of Samraong, the capital of Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey Province, tries to photograph an aircraft being fired at by Cambodian forces.

8/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

A convenience store at a gas station is damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Sisaket province, Thailand.

9/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

A Thai soldier walks in front of the Phanom Dong Rak hospital damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Surin Province, Thailand.

10/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith

A Cambodian military vehicle carries rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia as Thai and Cambodian soldiers have clashed along the border between their countries in a major escalation.

11/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers rest at an evacuation center in Surin province, Thailand.

12/12
Thai-Cambodian conflict: Armed clashes at Thai-Cambodian border
Cambodian–Thai border dispute | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith

A person flees from his village in the Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia as Thai and Cambodian soldiers clashed in several areas along their border in a major escalation of their conflict that left at least several people dead, mostly civilians.

