On The Edge: Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Enter Third Day, Civilians Flee In Hundreds

Fierce clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces have entered their third consecutive day, triggering mass civilian displacement and raising fears of a prolonged conflict. In Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province and Thailand’s Surin and Sisaket regions, artillery fire, air confrontations, and retaliatory shelling have damaged hospitals, homes, and shops, while thousands seek shelter in makeshift camps and evacuation centres. As refugee-laden trucks crowd border roads and local villagers mobilise support for frontline troops, the intensifying hostilities threaten to spiral beyond control.