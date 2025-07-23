Tejashwi Yadav: Carrying Lalu’s Legacy or Creating His Own? | What Voters Say | Bihar Elections 2025

Rai is a loyal Yadav supporter, having voted for Lalu and Rabri in the past. He voted for Tejashwi in the last two elections and is determined to vote for him again in the hope that he will become the chief minister. “Youths from all castes are associating with him. He carries his father’s political legacy and, at the same time, portrays an image of a development-driven leader,” says Rai.