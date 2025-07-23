Tejashwi Yadav: Carrying Lalu’s Legacy or Creating His Own? | What Voters Say | Bihar Elections 2025

At Bajrang Chowk in Lityahi village of Raghopur, Ramasare Rai, 55, was reading aloud promises written on a poster—200 units of free electricity, reservations, monthly honorarium for women, lakhs of new jobs and freedom from migration. A smiling face of Tejashwi was embossed on the other side of the poster.
Rai is a loyal Yadav supporter, having voted for Lalu and Rabri in the past. He voted for Tejashwi in the last two elections and is determined to vote for him again in the hope that he will become the chief minister. “Youths from all castes are associating with him. He carries his father’s political legacy and, at the same time, portrays an image of a development-driven leader,” says Rai.
Unemployment has been a major political issue in Bihar. During his second stint as the deputy CM, Tejashwi focused only on jobs. Ahead of the 2020 Assembly elections, he promised to give government jobs to 10 lakh people. The RJD claims to have given jobs to five lakh people in 17 months.
Political analysts believe Tejashwi has not only inherited Lalu’s legacy but also carved out his own identity in the past decade.