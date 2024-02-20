Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming show, ‘Showtime.’
Helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the drama series is described as an “epic saga of legacy and ambition in the realm of cinema.” It is slated to provide viewers a glimpse into the intricacies of the multi-billion-dollar Bollywood industry, exploring themes such as nepotism and power struggles at the pinnacle, which have been a hot topic of discussion in the industry in recent times.
Talking about ‘Showtime’ with news agency ANI, Hashmi said, “The trailer gives people an idea of the world we have created of contemporary Bollywood and this web series will reveal a lot about our industry.”
Other than Hashmi, the show will also feature a massive star-cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz, Lilette Dubey, Neeraj Madhav, Gurpreet Saini, Denzil Smith and Shriya Saran, who will have pivotal roles to play.
He went on to add, “When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other you will feel like it is based on a real life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors. Now on whom is it based in real; will have to ask the directors. They have been in this industry and understood it very closely and have put it in this show in a way.”
As evident from the trailer, Emraan Hashmi is seen portraying an influential film producer. As per the official plot of the line, “‘Showtime’ is a series that will delve into Bollywood, production houses and how they function. Features the power struggles and off-camera fights occurring in the backstage areas of Bollywood.”
Serving as the executive producers of the show are Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai. Produced by Dharma Productions, the show will release on March 8, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.