Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh Highlights, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Sat-Chi Knocked Out After Straight-Game Loss

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Good evening!
Hello, and a warm welcome to all our readers tuning in for today’s men’s doubles match involving India’s top men’s doubles pair – Satwik and Chirag.
The action in Chanzhou is set to start after Match 9 between SY An and Y Han ends. The match is expected to begin around 6:20 PM IST, though the schedule may shift depending on the preceding tie. Stay tuned.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Where To Watch?
Fans in India can watch Satwik-Chirag’s match against Chia-Soh in the China Open 2025 on the JioHotstar and FanCode platforms and the BWF YouTube channel. The television broadcast will take place on the Sports 18-3 TV channel in India.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: H2H Records
Satwik-Chirag have faced Chia-Soh three times before, losing twice and winning once. Their previous meeting results are:
Satwik-Chirag 21-19, 10-21, 18-21 Chia-Soh (Singapore Open 2025)
Satwik-Chirag 21-21, 14-21, 16-21 Chia-Soh (Paris Olympics 2024)
Satwik-Chirag 21-18, 21-14 Chia-Soh (Indian Open 2024)
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Road To Semis
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty:
Satwik-Chirag 21-13, 21-9 Mitsuhashi-Okamura (JPN)
Satwik-Chirag 21-19, 21-19 Carnando-Maulana (INA)
Satwik-Chirag 21-18, 21-14 Ong-Teo (MAS)
Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik:
Kjaer-Soogard (DEN) 19-21, 15-21 Chia-Soh
Popov-Popov (FRA) 17-21, 18-21 Chia-Soh
Man-Tee (MAS) 16-21, 16-21 Chia-Soh
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 6-9 Chia-Soh
Slow start from Satwik and Chirag. Despite taking a 3-0 lead in the first game, they have struggled in front of an energized Chia-Soh, and have gone down 6-9 after a number of unforced errors.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 8-11 Chia-Soh
Every time Satwik and Chirag look like they have a foothold in the match, a poor shot in preventing them from cutting down the three-point advantage that the Malaysians have at the moment. Fantastic defensive play from Chia-Soh.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 9-14 Chia-Soh
What a start to the semi-final! Terrific play by the Malaysians, and the advantage has increased to five points now.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 10-17 Chia-Soh
Chia and Soh are running away with the first game here at the moment. Satwik and Chirag are struggling to find any rhythm going on at the moment.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21 Chia-Soh
And that's game point for Chia-Soh! What a dominant performance from the Malaysian pair. And remember, they were 3-0 down at the beginning. Very poor opening game for Sat-Chi, and they need to cut down on the unforced errors, or it will be an easy win for their opponents.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 2-3 Chia-Soh
Satwik and Chirag are still not on their A game, it seems. Especially at front court, Aaron Chia is outplaying Chirag, and the Malaysian duo come back from 2-1 down to lead 3-2 in the second game.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 5-8 Chia-Soh
Chia-Soh are again on top of the second game after a close-ish start, and now have a three-point advantage. Another mishit from Chirag, and not the first one in today's clash.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 6-11 Chia-Soh
The Malaysians get a lucky point after the net comes to their rescue, and Chia lifts his hands up. Seven of the last eight points have gone to Chia-Soh. A big, big lead, and the pressure will pile up on Sat-Chi.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 8-13 Chia-Soh
A brilliant rally - the longest one of the match so far - is finished magnificently by Chia, and the five-point lead remains intact for the Malaysians.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 11-15 Chia-Soh
Absolutely brilliant from Soh Wooi Yik, going after the Indian pair with some powerful shots amid loud cheers from the Chinese crowd. Sat-Chi have no answer at the moment.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 15-16 Chia-Soh
The Malaysians lose a challenge after their shot is ruled to be out, and the Indian pair suddenly find themselves just one point away from tying the game.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 17-21 Chia-Soh
It's all over for Satwik-Chirag. Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik were absolutely on fire today, giving a masterclass on defensive play in today's clash. The Indian pair continue their search for a BWF finals this season after another semi-final exit.
End Of Live Coverage
That's the end of our live coverage of the China Open 2025 men’s doubles semi-final match involving Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. With Sat-Chi’s exit, India’s participation in the China Open badminton tournament comes to an end. Thank you for sticking with us throughout our live coverage of the thrilling game.