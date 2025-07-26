Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh Highlights, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Sat-Chi Knocked Out After Straight-Game Loss

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik Highlights: Catch the play-by-play updates from the China Open 2025 men’s doubles semi-final tie as it happened on 26 July 2025 at Changzhou

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Sheet China Open 2025 mens doubles X
Satwik-Chirag vs Chia-Soh Live Score, China Open 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action in the China Open men's doubles. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Catch the highlights of the China Open 2025 men’s doubles semi-final match between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at Changzhou on Saturday, 26 July 2025. The Indian number one men’s doubles pair suffered another semi-final exit after being completely dominated by Chia-Soh, losing 13-21, 17-21. Sat-Chi never got going against the Malaysian duo other than in brief spells, and Chia-Soh’s superb defensive play meant they secured their place in the finals with a straight-game win. Read the play-by-play updates from the Satwik-Chirag vs Chia-Soh semi-final match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Good evening!

Hello, and a warm welcome to all our readers tuning in for today’s men’s doubles match involving India’s top men’s doubles pair – Satwik and Chirag.

The action in Chanzhou is set to start after Match 9 between SY An and Y Han ends. The match is expected to begin around 6:20 PM IST, though the schedule may shift depending on the preceding tie. Stay tuned.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Where To Watch?

Fans in India can watch Satwik-Chirag’s match against Chia-Soh in the China Open 2025 on the JioHotstar and FanCode platforms and the BWF YouTube channel. The television broadcast will take place on the Sports 18-3 TV channel in India.

SSatwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: H2H Records

Satwik-Chirag have faced Chia-Soh three times before, losing twice and winning once. Their previous meeting results are:

  • Satwik-Chirag 21-19, 10-21, 18-21 Chia-Soh (Singapore Open 2025)

  • Satwik-Chirag 21-21, 14-21, 16-21 Chia-Soh (Paris Olympics 2024)

  • Satwik-Chirag 21-18, 21-14 Chia-Soh (Indian Open 2024)

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Road To Semis

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty:

  • Satwik-Chirag 21-13, 21-9 Mitsuhashi-Okamura (JPN)

  • Satwik-Chirag 21-19, 21-19 Carnando-Maulana (INA)

  • Satwik-Chirag 21-18, 21-14 Ong-Teo (MAS)

Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik:

  • Kjaer-Soogard (DEN) 19-21, 15-21 Chia-Soh

  • Popov-Popov (FRA) 17-21, 18-21 Chia-Soh

  • Man-Tee (MAS) 16-21, 16-21 Chia-Soh

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 6-9 Chia-Soh

Slow start from Satwik and Chirag. Despite taking a 3-0 lead in the first game, they have struggled in front of an energized Chia-Soh, and have gone down 6-9 after a number of unforced errors.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 8-11 Chia-Soh

Every time Satwik and Chirag look like they have a foothold in the match, a poor shot in preventing them from cutting down the three-point advantage that the Malaysians have at the moment. Fantastic defensive play from Chia-Soh.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 9-14 Chia-Soh

What a start to the semi-final! Terrific play by the Malaysians, and the advantage has increased to five points now.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 10-17 Chia-Soh

Chia and Soh are running away with the first game here at the moment. Satwik and Chirag are struggling to find any rhythm going on at the moment.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21 Chia-Soh

And that's game point for Chia-Soh! What a dominant performance from the Malaysian pair. And remember, they were 3-0 down at the beginning. Very poor opening game for Sat-Chi, and they need to cut down on the unforced errors, or it will be an easy win for their opponents.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 2-3 Chia-Soh

Satwik and Chirag are still not on their A game, it seems. Especially at front court, Aaron Chia is outplaying Chirag, and the Malaysian duo come back from 2-1 down to lead 3-2 in the second game.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 5-8 Chia-Soh

Chia-Soh are again on top of the second game after a close-ish start, and now have a three-point advantage. Another mishit from Chirag, and not the first one in today's clash.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 6-11 Chia-Soh

The Malaysians get a lucky point after the net comes to their rescue, and Chia lifts his hands up. Seven of the last eight points have gone to Chia-Soh. A big, big lead, and the pressure will pile up on Sat-Chi.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 8-13 Chia-Soh

A brilliant rally - the longest one of the match so far - is finished magnificently by Chia, and the five-point lead remains intact for the Malaysians.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 11-15 Chia-Soh

Absolutely brilliant from Soh Wooi Yik, going after the Indian pair with some powerful shots amid loud cheers from the Chinese crowd. Sat-Chi have no answer at the moment.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 15-16 Chia-Soh

The Malaysians lose a challenge after their shot is ruled to be out, and the Indian pair suddenly find themselves just one point away from tying the game.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 17-21 Chia-Soh

It's all over for Satwik-Chirag. Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik were absolutely on fire today, giving a masterclass on defensive play in today's clash. The Indian pair continue their search for a BWF finals this season after another semi-final exit.

End Of Live Coverage

That's the end of our live coverage of the China Open 2025 men’s doubles semi-final match involving Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. With Sat-Chi’s exit, India’s participation in the China Open badminton tournament comes to an end. Thank you for sticking with us throughout our live coverage of the thrilling game.

Published At:
