Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh Highlights, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Sat-Chi Knocked Out After Straight-Game Loss

Satwik-Chirag vs Chia-Soh Live Score, China Open 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action in the China Open men's doubles. | Photo: X/BAI_media

Catch the highlights of the China Open 2025 men’s doubles semi-final match between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at Changzhou on Saturday, 26 July 2025. The Indian number one men’s doubles pair suffered another semi-final exit after being completely dominated by Chia-Soh, losing 13-21, 17-21. Sat-Chi never got going against the Malaysian duo other than in brief spells, and Chia-Soh’s superb defensive play meant they secured their place in the finals with a straight-game win. Read the play-by-play updates from the Satwik-Chirag vs Chia-Soh semi-final match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jul 2025, 05:29:30 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Good evening! Hello, and a warm welcome to all our readers tuning in for today’s men’s doubles match involving India’s top men’s doubles pair – Satwik and Chirag. The action in Chanzhou is set to start after Match 9 between SY An and Y Han ends. The match is expected to begin around 6:20 PM IST, though the schedule may shift depending on the preceding tie. Stay tuned. Smash Bros straight to Semis! 🔥 Chirag and Satwik have advanced to the semi-finals of the China Open! 🎉 #SmashBros #Semis #ChinaOpen #Badminton #Victory pic.twitter.com/GhqbGwyX39 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 25, 2025

26 Jul 2025, 05:36:49 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Where To Watch? Fans in India can watch Satwik-Chirag’s match against Chia-Soh in the China Open 2025 on the JioHotstar and FanCode platforms and the BWF YouTube channel. The television broadcast will take place on the Sports 18-3 TV channel in India.

26 Jul 2025, 05:49:06 pm IST SSatwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: H2H Records Satwik-Chirag have faced Chia-Soh three times before, losing twice and winning once. Their previous meeting results are: Satwik-Chirag 21-19, 10-21, 18-21 Chia-Soh (Singapore Open 2025)

Satwik-Chirag 21-21, 14-21, 16-21 Chia-Soh (Paris Olympics 2024)

Satwik-Chirag 21-18, 21-14 Chia-Soh (Indian Open 2024)

26 Jul 2025, 06:00:19 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Road To Semis Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty: Satwik-Chirag 21-13, 21-9 Mitsuhashi-Okamura (JPN)

Satwik-Chirag 21-19, 21-19 Carnando-Maulana (INA)

Satwik-Chirag 21-18, 21-14 Ong-Teo (MAS) Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik: Kjaer-Soogard (DEN) 19-21, 15-21 Chia-Soh

Popov-Popov (FRA) 17-21, 18-21 Chia-Soh

Man-Tee (MAS) 16-21, 16-21 Chia-Soh

26 Jul 2025, 06:13:20 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 6-9 Chia-Soh Slow start from Satwik and Chirag. Despite taking a 3-0 lead in the first game, they have struggled in front of an energized Chia-Soh, and have gone down 6-9 after a number of unforced errors.

26 Jul 2025, 06:17:41 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 8-11 Chia-Soh Every time Satwik and Chirag look like they have a foothold in the match, a poor shot in preventing them from cutting down the three-point advantage that the Malaysians have at the moment. Fantastic defensive play from Chia-Soh.

26 Jul 2025, 06:20:57 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 9-14 Chia-Soh What a start to the semi-final! Terrific play by the Malaysians, and the advantage has increased to five points now.

26 Jul 2025, 06:23:44 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 10-17 Chia-Soh Chia and Soh are running away with the first game here at the moment. Satwik and Chirag are struggling to find any rhythm going on at the moment.

26 Jul 2025, 06:26:01 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21 Chia-Soh And that's game point for Chia-Soh! What a dominant performance from the Malaysian pair. And remember, they were 3-0 down at the beginning. Very poor opening game for Sat-Chi, and they need to cut down on the unforced errors, or it will be an easy win for their opponents.

26 Jul 2025, 06:29:42 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 2-3 Chia-Soh Satwik and Chirag are still not on their A game, it seems. Especially at front court, Aaron Chia is outplaying Chirag, and the Malaysian duo come back from 2-1 down to lead 3-2 in the second game.

26 Jul 2025, 06:33:18 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 5-8 Chia-Soh Chia-Soh are again on top of the second game after a close-ish start, and now have a three-point advantage. Another mishit from Chirag, and not the first one in today's clash.

26 Jul 2025, 06:35:52 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 6-11 Chia-Soh The Malaysians get a lucky point after the net comes to their rescue, and Chia lifts his hands up. Seven of the last eight points have gone to Chia-Soh. A big, big lead, and the pressure will pile up on Sat-Chi.

26 Jul 2025, 06:38:35 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 8-13 Chia-Soh A brilliant rally - the longest one of the match so far - is finished magnificently by Chia, and the five-point lead remains intact for the Malaysians.

26 Jul 2025, 06:41:25 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 11-15 Chia-Soh Absolutely brilliant from Soh Wooi Yik, going after the Indian pair with some powerful shots amid loud cheers from the Chinese crowd. Sat-Chi have no answer at the moment.

26 Jul 2025, 06:45:25 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 15-16 Chia-Soh The Malaysians lose a challenge after their shot is ruled to be out, and the Indian pair suddenly find themselves just one point away from tying the game.

26 Jul 2025, 06:49:13 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh LIVE Score, China Open 2025 Semi-Final: Satwik-Chirag 13-21, 17-21 Chia-Soh It's all over for Satwik-Chirag. Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik were absolutely on fire today, giving a masterclass on defensive play in today's clash. The Indian pair continue their search for a BWF finals this season after another semi-final exit.