Tour De France 2025 Stage 19: Thymen Arensman Wins; Tadej Pogacar Draws Closer To Title

Dutch rider Thymen Arensman launched a daring solo attack on a long final climb and held on grimly to win the 19th stage of the Tour de France on Friday (July 25, 2025). Although race leader Tadej Pogacar took a step closer to a fourth Tour title, the Slovenian star could not catch Arensman. He finished the stage in third place behind Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who just beat Pogacar to the line. It was a rare success for the two-time Tour winner Vingegaard over Pogacar in this year’s race but ultimately made little difference, since Pogacar is 4 minutes, 24 seconds ahead of Vingegaard with two stages left.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage: Stage winner Netherlands' Thymen Arensman
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Stage winner Netherlands' Thymen Arensman celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: Germanys Florian Lipowitz
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Germany's Florian Lipowitz, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: Overall leader Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar also holds the best climber's dotted jersey after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: Netherlands Thymen Arensman
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Netherlands' Thymen Arensman crosses the finish line ahead of Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, to win the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs towards La Plagne during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: Britains Oscar Onley
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Britain's Oscar Onley lost contact with his main rival Germany's Florian Lipowitz in the battle for third place in the final clim of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: Denmarks Jonas Vingegaard
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, Britain's Oscar Onley, third left, and Germany's Florian Lipowitz, , wearing the best young rider's white jersey, rear, climb towards La Plagne during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs Col du Pre during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: 1
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

The pack speeds down Cormet de Roseland pass during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: 2
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs Col du Pre during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: Netherlands Thymen Arensman
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Stage winner Netherlands' Thymen Arensman, bottom center right in red and white jersey, speeds down Cormet de Roseland pass during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: 4
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Spectators look down the valley to watch the riders climb towards La Plagne during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

Tour De France 2025 Cycling Race nineteenth stage in photos: Quinn Simmons of the U.S.
Tour De France Cycling Race: Stage 19 | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Quinn Simmons of the U.S., nicknamed "Captain America" in the pack, waits for the start of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.

