Tour De France 2025 Stage 19: Thymen Arensman Wins; Tadej Pogacar Draws Closer To Title

Dutch rider Thymen Arensman launched a daring solo attack on a long final climb and held on grimly to win the 19th stage of the Tour de France on Friday (July 25, 2025). Although race leader Tadej Pogacar took a step closer to a fourth Tour title, the Slovenian star could not catch Arensman. He finished the stage in third place behind Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who just beat Pogacar to the line. It was a rare success for the two-time Tour winner Vingegaard over Pogacar in this year’s race but ultimately made little difference, since Pogacar is 4 minutes, 24 seconds ahead of Vingegaard with two stages left.