Stage winner Netherlands' Thymen Arensman celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Germany's Florian Lipowitz, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar also holds the best climber's dotted jersey after the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Netherlands' Thymen Arensman crosses the finish line ahead of Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, to win the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs towards La Plagne during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Britain's Oscar Onley lost contact with his main rival Germany's Florian Lipowitz in the battle for third place in the final clim of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, Britain's Oscar Onley, third left, and Germany's Florian Lipowitz, , wearing the best young rider's white jersey, rear, climb towards La Plagne during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs Col du Pre during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
The pack speeds down Cormet de Roseland pass during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs Col du Pre during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Stage winner Netherlands' Thymen Arensman, bottom center right in red and white jersey, speeds down Cormet de Roseland pass during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Spectators look down the valley to watch the riders climb towards La Plagne during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.
Quinn Simmons of the U.S., nicknamed "Captain America" in the pack, waits for the start of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 kilometers (57.85 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in La Plagne, France.