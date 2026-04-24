Michael Jackson Biopic Controversy Explained: What Gets Told And What Remains Buried

Michael Jackson's biopic controversy didn’t begin after Michael's release; it was already brewing. The film arrived with the weight of expectation, promising a close look at one of the most scrutinised figures in pop culture. Instead, what it offers is a polished version of Jackson’s life. The music is apt, and so are the big, familiar moments. But the harder questions, the uncomfortable ones, barely get looked into. And that’s really where most of the criticism is coming from.