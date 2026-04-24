Michael Jackson Biopic Controversy Explained: What Gets Told And What Remains Buried

The Michael Jackson biopic controversy isn’t just about what’s shown on screen, but what’s left out. From legal edits to family criticism, here’s why the film is dividing audiences.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson biopic controversy Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The film Michael removes major controversies that were a part of musician Michael Jackson's life, focusing only on early and peak years.

  • Janet Jackson declined involvement despite being approached, family denies feud.

  • Paris Jackson rejected script feedback process, later criticised film publicly.

Michael Jackson's biopic controversy didn’t begin after Michael's release; it was already brewing. The film arrived with the weight of expectation, promising a close look at one of the most scrutinised figures in pop culture. Instead, what it offers is a polished version of Jackson’s life. The music is apt, and so are the big, familiar moments. But the harder questions, the uncomfortable ones, barely get looked into. And that’s really where most of the criticism is coming from.

A film shaped by what it cannot show

A big part of the issue lies in what the film legally cannot include. Early versions reportedly touched on the sexual abuse allegations, but those references were dropped. Agreements made years ago prevent certain accusers from being depicted on screen, forcing the film to pull back.

So the story now stops before those controversies ever take centre stage. It becomes a rise-and-rise narrative, charting the journey from child star to global icon, but without the later chapters that complicate that image. Even other characters have been affected. Kat Graham, who had filmed scenes as Diana Ross, later confirmed they were cut because of legal concerns.

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What this does is flatten the story. It removes friction, and with it, any real sense of conflict.

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The silence around Janet Jackson

Then there’s Janet Jackson, or rather, the lack of her. For a film about the Jackson family, her absence is hard to ignore.

Naturally, it led to rumours of a fallout. Those were quickly dismissed. At the premiere, La Toya Jackson said that there was “absolutely no problem whatsoever,” adding that Janet had simply declined to be part of the project. Still, the decision stands out. Whether it was personal, strategic, or both, it leaves a noticeable gap in a story that depends so much on family dynamics.

Michael Jackson And Janet Jackson
An Original Image of Michael Jackson And Janet Jackson Photo: X
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Paris Jackson calls it out

The sharper criticism has come from Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris. She hasn’t held back. She said that the film felt less like a tribute and more like an attempt to profit from the family name. She also shared that she had read an early draft of the script, flagged issues that didn’t sit right with her, and saw those concerns go unaddressed. At that point, she chose to step away.

Her reaction hits at something deeper. It suggests that the film is selective in a way that serves a very particular version of Michael Jackson. One that some fans are happy to accept, but others find incomplete.

Playing the hits, skipping the hard parts

Watch the film and a pattern becomes clear. It moves from one high point to another. The performances, the fame, the cultural impact, they’re all there. But the uncomfortable edges are softened or skipped.

There are brief hints at tension. His childhood, his relationship with his father, the pressures of fame. But these moments don’t linger. They’re quickly replaced by another song, another milestone.

Michael
A Still From Michael Photo: IMDb
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This isn’t unusual for modern music biopics. There’s a growing tendency to protect the legacy rather than question it. The result is a version of the artist that feels more like a symbol than a person.

Why the reaction is so split

The divide in response makes sense. On one hand, the film delivers what many people expect: nostalgia, spectacle and a reminder of why Michael Jackson mattered.

On the other, it avoids engaging with the full picture. Jackson was acquitted of criminal charges, and his estate continues to deny all allegations. But completely stepping around those parts of his life creates its own kind of imbalance.

Michael
A Still From Michael Photo: IMDb
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For younger viewers discovering him through this film, it might just feel easy to take in. But for others, it comes across like the film is deliberately pulling its punches.

Watch Michael biopic trailer:

R.D. Burman, Madhubala and Kishore Kumar - IMDB
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