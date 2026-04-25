Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Allegations Resurface As Estate Faces New Lawsuit

Michael Jackson's sexual abuse allegations have resurfaced after four siblings filed a lawsuit against his estate, claiming years of abuse.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Allegations Resurface Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Michael Jackson's sexual abuse allegations resurface with a new lawsuit by four siblings.

  • Estate denies claims, calls the case financially motivated, and questions timing.

  • Controversy coincides with the release of the biopic and renewed global attention.

Michael Jackson's sexual abuse allegations have resurfaced, with a new lawsuit filed against the late singer’s estate by four siblings who have accused him of abuse during their childhood. The case has gained renewed attention after the accusers spoke publicly, bringing the matter back into focus.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, names the estate and several associated individuals, raising serious questions about alleged actions that date back to the 2000s.

Michael Jackson's sexual abuse allegations detailed in lawsuit

According to court filings, the plaintiffs, three brothers and a sister from New Jersey, alleged that they came into contact with Michael Jackson through their father, who worked at a hotel where the singer frequently stayed. It has been claimed that the alleged abuse occurred during concert tours and even at their family home.

In the complaint, it was stated that the siblings were subjected to grooming and manipulation over a period of time, without the knowledge of their parents. It was further alleged that individuals within the singer’s inner circle enabled the behaviour.

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BY Aishani Biswas

The lawsuit names the estate’s legal representatives, John Branca and John McClain, along with private investigator Herman Weisberg, as defendants.

Michael Jackson's estate responds to allegations

The estate has strongly denied the claims, dismissing the lawsuit as financially motivated. In a statement attributed to attorney Martin Singer, it was said that the case was being viewed as an attempt to extract money, with the timing of the allegations also being questioned.

It was further argued that the accusers had defended Jackson in the past, and that the delay in filing the case raised concerns about its credibility. The estate has maintained that the claims are unfounded.

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The controversy has resurfaced at a time when public attention on the singer is high, particularly due to the release of a new biographical film based on his life. The film, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson and directed by Antoine Fuqua, has received mixed critical response but opened strongly at the box office.

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