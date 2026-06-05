Esha Deol Heaps Praise On ‘Finest Actor' Bobby Deol After Watching Bandar: ‘You Are In The Best Form’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

Esha Deol shared a special appreciation post for Bobby Deol after watching Bandar. The crime thriller hit the theatres on June 5.

Esha Deol, Bobby Deol
Esha Deol praises Bobby Deol's performance in Bandar Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Esha Deol shared a special appreciation post for Bobby Deol after watching Bandar.

  • She has requested everyone to go and watch the film in theatres.

  • Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, debuted in cinemas on June 5.

Actor Bobby Deol's Bandar hit the screens on June 5. The Anurag Kashyap directorial opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Bobby, who is currently in the best form ever, has delivered yet another outstanding performance, for which he has been lauded by fans, critics and the industry people.

Bobby has received a shout-out from his half-sister Esha Deol, who has heaped praise on the actor for his stellar act, calling him “the finest actor today”.

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Esha Deol praises Bobby Deol's performance in Bandar

Esha attended a special screening of Bandar in Mumbai on Thursday (June 4) and took to social media to cheer for her brother and asked everyone to watch it.

Sharing a picture with Bobby, his wife, Tanya Deol, and others, Esha penned a note praising her brother’s work in the film.

“You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya,” she wrote, adding “Go watch Bandar!”

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Have a look at her post here.

Esha Deols appreciation post for Bobby Deol
Esha Deol's appreciation post for Bobby Deol Photo: Instagram
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Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks, Bandar is inspired by real-life events. It sees Bobby in a very different kind of character. Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B Shetty and Jitendra Joshi round out the cast.

The crime thriller follows a television star whose life takes an unexpected turn after he is accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend. He faces police interrogation, followed by arrest and how the accusation takes a toll on him.

Bandar, which marks Bobby and Kashyap's maiden collaboration, had its world premiere in the Special Presentations section at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

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