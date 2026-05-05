Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Jaafar Jackson Channels Michael Jackson In Striking Debut Look

Just days after his film’s strong box office run, his Ralph Lauren look blended nostalgia with modern elegance, aligning closely with the “Fashion Is Art” theme.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Jaafar Jackson
Jaafar Jackson Met Gala 2026 Look Inspired by Michael Jackson Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jaafar Jackson's Met Gala 2026 debut follows the film, earning over $300 million globally.

  • Ralph Lauren outfit subtly reflects Michael Jackson's influence and timeless fashion legacy.

  • Michael's biopic's success adds emotional and cultural weight to red carpet appearances.

Jaafar Jackson's Met Gala 2026 debut arrived with quiet confidence but unmistakable intent. Walking the iconic steps for the first time, the actor carried both personal legacy and current momentum, just days after his film Michael saw a strong global box office response. His appearance instantly stood out, not for excess, but for restraint that still felt deeply considered.

Dressed in a black velvet Ralph Lauren suit with gold detailing, paired with a bow tie, red socks, and ballet-style shoes, Jaafar leaned into a classic silhouette. The look aligned with the evening’s “Fashion Is Art” dress code while subtly echoing the aesthetic world of his uncle, Michael Jackson.

Jaafar Jackson's Met Gala 2026 look channels Michael Jackson's influence

Speaking during the red carpet livestream, it was shared that the outfit was “still in the world” of Michael Jackson. It was further noted that the look carried a timeless quality and felt instinctively right when worn. The approval of his fiancée was also mentioned as a reassuring detail behind the final choice.

The influence was clear without feeling costume-like. Instead of direct replication, the styling worked as a quiet nod, drawing from Michael’s signature elegance while keeping it grounded in present-day tailoring.

Karan Johar At The Met Gala 2026 - Instagram
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Related Content
Doechii Met Gala 2026 look: Dark feminine Marc Jacobs style - X
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Doechii Embraces Dark Feminine Aesthetic In Style
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet - X
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels
Priyanka Chopra To Skip Met Gala 2026 - Instagram
Priyanka Chopra To Skip Met Gala 2026, Chooses Varanasi Shoot Over Red Carpet
Bollywood at the Met Gala: Indian Stars Who Owned the Red Carpet - Instagram/X
The Indian Streak At The Met Gala Red Carpet Through The Years
Related Content

Michael's success adds context to Jaafar Jackson's Met Gala debut

The timing of the appearance added another layer. Jaafar currently headlines Michael, a biographical film tracing the pop icon’s life and career. The film opened to strong numbers, reportedly crossing $300 million globally within its opening weekend, marking a significant milestone.

In earlier interactions, it had been shared that emotional reactions from family members meant the most to him. It was expressed that hearing pride from those closest to Michael felt like the highest form of validation.

Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet - X
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The 2026 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, brought together co-chairs including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, with the theme “Costume Art” setting the tone for the night.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What Has Gone Wrong For Rishabh Pant As LSG’s Horror Show In IPL 2026 Continues

  2. DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Delhi Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Are LSG Out Of Playoffs Race? Can MI Still Qualify?

  4. IPL Dispatch: Mumbai Revels In Rohit Sharma's Comeback Masterclass; Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC Vs CSK

  5. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Fit-Again Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Shine In Mumbai Indians' Six-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  2. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  5. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan Submits His Resignation, INC Celebrates Kerala Victory

  2. Day In Pics: May 04, 2026

  3. Saffron Tide: BJP Workers celebrate As Party Surges Ahead In Bengal, Assam

  4. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough

  5. Congress Triumphs In Kerala, Suffers Big Losses In Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  2. Derided We Fell On Iran

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

  5. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

Latest Stories

  1. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  2. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026

  3. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

  4. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Venus Williams’ Swarovski Dress Celebrates Her Journey

  5. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

  6. Congress Triumphs In Kerala, Suffers Big Losses In Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

  7. How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

  8. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough