Is Idris Elba The Next James Bond? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

The casting process for the new James Bond has officially begun.
There are speculations about who will play the iconic spy in the new 007 movie.
Reports stated that Idris Elba will be Daniel Craig's successor.
The search for the next James Bond has kicked off, and it is officially underway. The casting is being led by renowned casting director Nina Gold. With Dune director Denis Villeneuve helming the new James Bond movie and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight penning the script, the names of several actors have been reported to be the frontrunners to step into the shoes of Daniel Craig.
British actor Idris Elba has been rumoured to be the next James Bond. He has now reacted to the reports.
Idris Elba to play James Bond?
Idris addressed the rumours of playing James Bond on the red carpet of the premiere of his new film, Masters of the Universe, in Los Angeles. Speaking to People Magazine about the speculations, he said, “My name's not getting thrown out, no way. They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait -- it's going to be amazing.”
The actor also clarified that he was not in the race ever.
Earlier, too, Idris had dismissed the rumours of playing Bond. He had said, “We're all actors, and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types. It's like being named Sexiest Man Alive. But being asked to be James Bond was like, 'Okay, you've sort of reached the pinnacle.”
Before Craig, James Bond was played by several actors across over 20 films since 1962. Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan played the iconic role.
The last James Bond film was 2021's No Time To Die, which starred Craig as 007.
Recently, Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement, “The search for the next James Bond is under way. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”