FIFA World Cup 2026: United States Waives Visa Bonds For Foreign Ticket Holders

President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino talk during a FIFA task force meeting in the East Room of the White House, May 6, 2025, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino talk during a FIFA task force meeting in the East Room of the White House, May 6, 2025, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein