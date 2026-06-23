Here Comes IPL Transfer Bombshell - Lucknow Trade Record-Buy Rishabh Pant For Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals swaps Kuldeep Yadav with Rishabh Pant in a massive trade deal with Lucknow Super Giants
Rishabh Pant comes back to DC with a revised salary of INR 15 crore
Pant was previously brough by LSG in IPL 2025 auction for a staggering INR 27 crore
In one of the most high-profile player transfers in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (June 23, 2026) officially confirmed a blockbuster trade between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), involving Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav.
Pant, 28, will be back at his spiritual home at Delhi Capitals, while premier left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moves in the opposite direction to join LSG ahead of the IPL 2027 season.
"Pant returns to the franchise where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making 111 appearances – the most by any player for DC," BCCI said in a release. "One of the defining faces of the franchise for nearly a decade, he also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024."
The Prodigal Son Returns To Delhi
Rishabh Pant's return to Delhi Capitals marks the homecoming of the franchise's ultimate icon. The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter previously spent nine consecutive seasons with Delhi between 2016 and 2024.
During his initial stint, he became the most-capped player in the franchise's history with 111 appearances. Beyond his explosive batting, Pant served as the defining face of Delhi cricket, captaining the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024.
As reported earlier, following this multi-team agreement, Pant rejoins DC at a significantly revised fee of INR 15 crore. For the uninitiated, Pant was acquired by LSG at the IPL 2025 Player Auction for a historic, record-breaking fee of INR 27 crore.
Kuldeep Yadav Bolsters Lucknow's Bowling
The 31-year-old heads to Lucknow after a highly successful five-season spell with the Delhi franchise. Since joining DC in 2022, the left-arm wrist-spinner transformed his career, establishing himself as one of IPL's most effective bowlers and scalping 72 wickets in 65 matches.
Yadav will join LSG under his existing valuation, maintaining a fee of INR 13.50 crore.
To secure Pant, Delhi Capitals traded away India's premier white-ball spinner. Only time will reveal the true winner of this blockbuster move. However, one thing is certain -- this blockbuster trade completely reshapes the leadership and bowling dynamics of both teams.