Outlook Explains: Rishabh Pant's 44 Percent Pay Cut — What Led To The Massive Drop?

Pant had an impressive record for DC, scoring 3,284 runs in 110 innings at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93. However, his current form in T20 is nowhere near what it used to be when he was in his pomp for DC, which is why he's not a part of the national side as well in T20Is. Given the circumstances, the pay cut was in accordance with the market dynamics, and Pant still got a fair deal in his hand.