Outlook Explains: Rishabh Pant's 44 Percent Pay Cut — What Led To The Massive Drop?

Rishabh Pant contract value dropped from INR 27 crore to INR 15 crore after the DC-LSG trade deal
LSG have swapped Rishabh Pant to Kuldeep Yadav via the trade deal
LSG finished at the 7th and 10th spot in IPL under Pant's two-year captaincy cycle
Rishabh Pant's stint with Lucknow Super Giants has come to an end after their trade deal with Delhi Capitals was finalised, paving the way for the wicketkeeper batter's return to the franchise where it all began in 2016.
Pant's IPL journey started when Delhi, then known as the Delhi Daredevils, signed him for INR 1.9 crore in the auction. The left-hander made an immediate impact with his attacking style and gradually rose through the ranks before becoming captain in 2022.
However, after three underwhelming seasons, differences reportedly emerged between Pant and a section of the ownership group, eventually leading to a split. Fresh off a World Cup triumph with India, Pant was signed by LSG for a record INR 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.
Two years later, the wicketkeeper returns to DC with a reduced contract value of INR 15 crore — an INR 12 crore drop from his previous deal.
Decoding The Mega Trade
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have effectively swapped Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav as part of the trade. Pant returns to DC on a contract worth INR 15 crore, while Kuldeep, whose DC contract was valued at INR 13.25 crore, moves to LSG at the same value. The remaining INR 1.75 crore difference will reportedly be settled in cash by DC.
Since LSG had originally signed Pant for INR 27 crore, the trade would also add INR 13.25 crore back to their purse.
Why Rishabh Pant Got A Pay Cut?
A hefty price tag often brings added pressure, particularly when captaincy responsibilities come with it. Pant, however, struggled to live up to expectations both as a leader and as a batter during his stint with LSG.
Under his captaincy, LSG finished seventh and tenth in the last two seasons, winning only 10 of their 28 league matches for a win percentage of 35.71. The left-hander also endured a modest run with the bat, scoring 581 runs in 28 matches at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 135.74.
LSG, as a franchise, has developed a reputation for making bold calls when results do not go their way, and considering Pant's numbers over the last two seasons, the move of letting him go appeared increasingly inevitable.
Pant had an impressive record for DC, scoring 3,284 runs in 110 innings at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93. However, his current form in T20 is nowhere near what it used to be when he was in his pomp for DC, which is why he's not a part of the national side as well in T20Is. Given the circumstances, the pay cut was in accordance with the market dynamics, and Pant still got a fair deal in his hand.