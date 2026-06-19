Rishabh Pant Could Make Shock Return To Delhi Capitals; Lucknow Super Giants To Sign Kuldeep Yadav - Reports

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Outlook Sports Desk
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According to sources, discussions regarding the specifics of the deal are still ongoing, but Pant's return to DC appears to be gaining momentum

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant could make a shock return to DC for IPL 2027. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Rishabh Pant could make a shock return to DC as per reports

  • The wicketkeeper-batter stepped down from LSG captaincy post the conclusion of IPL 2026

  • Pant was part of the DC franchise from 2016 to 2024

Rishabh Pant may soon find himself back in a familiar setting, as reports suggest that the wicketkeeper-batter is on the verge of rejoining the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 following a challenging season with the Lucknow Super Giants. On the opposite side of the transaction is spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who could be move to LSG from DC.

According to reports, discussions regarding the specifics of the deal are still ongoing, but Pant's return to DC appears to be gaining momentum.

If this transfer materializes, it could create significant buzz within the cricketing community. Pant has struggled to secure a consistent position within an IPL franchise, and this potential move might symbolize an ongoing quest to realize his full potential.

Pant was part of the DC franchise from 2016 to 2024, during which he participated in 111 matches and amassed 3284 runs at a strike rate of 148. It was at DC that Pant emerged as one of the premier batters in the T20 format, ultimately earning him a place in the Indian national team.

His tenure culminated in him captaining DC during the last two years with the franchise, yet he was not retained in 2024, which raised eyebrows. Some reports suggested that this decision was linked to a management shift at DC, with the GMR group taking over control from the JSW group for a two-year term that concluded in 2026.

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Rishab Pant has officially stepped down from his post as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in IPL after disastrous bottom finish. - IPL/X
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. - AP Photo
Rishabh Pant in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 clash at Hyderabad. - IPL/X
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant looses his balance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Nevertheless, Pant transitioned to LSG for a record IPL fee of INR 27 crore. Unfortunately, his two-year stint with the franchise was far from fruitful, as his performance declined, contributing to the team's overall struggles in the league.

LSG finished seventh and tenth in the standings during those seasons. Following the IPL 2026 season, Pant stepped down as captain, a decision that the franchise accepted without hesitation.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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