Rishabh Pant Could Make Shock Return To Delhi Capitals; Lucknow Super Giants To Sign Kuldeep Yadav - Reports

Rishabh Pant could make a shock return to DC as per reports
The wicketkeeper-batter stepped down from LSG captaincy post the conclusion of IPL 2026
Pant was part of the DC franchise from 2016 to 2024
Rishabh Pant may soon find himself back in a familiar setting, as reports suggest that the wicketkeeper-batter is on the verge of rejoining the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 following a challenging season with the Lucknow Super Giants. On the opposite side of the transaction is spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who could be move to LSG from DC.
According to reports, discussions regarding the specifics of the deal are still ongoing, but Pant's return to DC appears to be gaining momentum.
If this transfer materializes, it could create significant buzz within the cricketing community. Pant has struggled to secure a consistent position within an IPL franchise, and this potential move might symbolize an ongoing quest to realize his full potential.
Pant was part of the DC franchise from 2016 to 2024, during which he participated in 111 matches and amassed 3284 runs at a strike rate of 148. It was at DC that Pant emerged as one of the premier batters in the T20 format, ultimately earning him a place in the Indian national team.
His tenure culminated in him captaining DC during the last two years with the franchise, yet he was not retained in 2024, which raised eyebrows. Some reports suggested that this decision was linked to a management shift at DC, with the GMR group taking over control from the JSW group for a two-year term that concluded in 2026.
Nevertheless, Pant transitioned to LSG for a record IPL fee of INR 27 crore. Unfortunately, his two-year stint with the franchise was far from fruitful, as his performance declined, contributing to the team's overall struggles in the league.
LSG finished seventh and tenth in the standings during those seasons. Following the IPL 2026 season, Pant stepped down as captain, a decision that the franchise accepted without hesitation.