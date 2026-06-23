Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mendy Called Into Action Against NOR At New York New Jersey Stadium

Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: NOR Fans In Good Spirits
The Norway fans are making their voices heard and have launched their 'Viking Row' in the stands. As things stand, France are three up against Iraq are heading through to the last-32, but who will join them from Group I?
Norway 0-0 Senegal 23'
Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFAWorld Cup 2026: Odegaard Chance
Marcus Pederson almost bags an assist. The right-back cuts back nicely to Martin Odergaard but the skipper can only side-foot over the bar from just inside the box.
Norway 0-0 Senegal 15'
Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Sub For NOR
Early sub for Norway as Julian Ryerson leaves the field due to injury. Marcus Pederson is on in his stead at right-back.
Norway 0-0 Senegal 12'
Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Another Record
Norway become the first-ever team to win four corners in the first four minutes of a World Cup match since records began.
Norway 0-0 Senegal 5'
Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Early Chance For NOR
Edouard Mendy keeps out Kristoffer Ajer, who was in plenty of space, and it's another corner, which Senegal this time clear.
Norway 0-0 Senegal 4'
Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-off
Here we go as a place in the last-32 is up for grabs for Norway, but Senegal can spoil the party for the Norwegians with a win of their own.
Norway 0-0 Senegal 1'
Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: National Anthems Time
National Anthems being sung as we near the first-half action at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
Norway 0-0 Senegal
Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Victory Will Be Huge
A lot is riding on this game for Norway and their hopes of qualifying for Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026. if things stay the same Les Bleus will make it through tonight with Norway joining them if they winl.
Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: FRA Vs IRQ Delayed
Norway vs Senegal could start on time and if weather slows down, it will be for the first time this tournament that two matches will be played at the same time albeit in varying conditions.
Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lineups Out
Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H
Total matches: 1
Norway won: 0
Senegal won: 1
Draws: 0