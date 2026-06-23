Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mendy Called Into Action Against NOR At New York New Jersey Stadium

Norway vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: SEN take on NOR. AP/Seth Wenig

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: The New York New Jersey Stadium is set to host an exciting match between Norway and Senegal as part of the fourth game in Group I of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Both teams will be vying for a chance to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament alongside France and Iraq. This highly anticipated encounter promises to be a thrilling contest as both sides aim to secure their positions in the next phase of the competition, competing against formidable opponents France and Iraq. Catch LIVE score and play-by-play updates of the NOR vs SEN, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I fixture on Tuesday, 23 June at New York New Jersey Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jun 2026, 05:55:38 am IST Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: NOR Fans In Good Spirits The Norway fans are making their voices heard and have launched their 'Viking Row' in the stands. As things stand, France are three up against Iraq are heading through to the last-32, but who will join them from Group I? Norway 0-0 Senegal 23'

23 Jun 2026, 05:49:02 am IST Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFAWorld Cup 2026: Odegaard Chance Marcus Pederson almost bags an assist. The right-back cuts back nicely to Martin Odergaard but the skipper can only side-foot over the bar from just inside the box. Norway 0-0 Senegal 15'

23 Jun 2026, 05:48:02 am IST Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Sub For NOR Early sub for Norway as Julian Ryerson leaves the field due to injury. Marcus Pederson is on in his stead at right-back. Norway 0-0 Senegal 12'

23 Jun 2026, 05:38:39 am IST Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Another Record Norway become the first-ever team to win four corners in the first four minutes of a World Cup match since records began. Norway 0-0 Senegal 5'

23 Jun 2026, 05:35:30 am IST Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Early Chance For NOR Edouard Mendy keeps out Kristoffer Ajer, who was in plenty of space, and it's another corner, which Senegal this time clear. Norway 0-0 Senegal 4'

23 Jun 2026, 05:32:05 am IST Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-off Here we go as a place in the last-32 is up for grabs for Norway, but Senegal can spoil the party for the Norwegians with a win of their own. Norway 0-0 Senegal 1'

23 Jun 2026, 05:26:41 am IST Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: National Anthems Time National Anthems being sung as we near the first-half action at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Norway 0-0 Senegal

23 Jun 2026, 05:16:13 am IST Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Victory Will Be Huge A lot is riding on this game for Norway and their hopes of qualifying for Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026. if things stay the same Les Bleus will make it through tonight with Norway joining them if they winl.

23 Jun 2026, 04:53:26 am IST Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: FRA Vs IRQ Delayed Norway vs Senegal could start on time and if weather slows down, it will be for the first time this tournament that two matches will be played at the same time albeit in varying conditions.

23 Jun 2026, 04:33:59 am IST Norway Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lineups Out 🇳🇴 NORWAY vs SENEGAL 🇸🇳



Starting XI's confirmed! ✅ pic.twitter.com/gDjLh0NFbx — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 22, 2026