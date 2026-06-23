12 Indians Among 13 Killed in Qatar Gas Facility Explosion at Ras Laffan

Twelve Indian nationals and one Pakistani national were killed in the explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility in Qatar.
The blast occurred on Sunday night during start-up operations due to a technical malfunction, injuring 66 other individuals.
The Indian Embassy in Doha is working closely with Qatari authorities to facilitate the early repatriation of the victims' mortal remains.
Twelve Indian nationals are among 13 people killed in an explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility in the Ras Laffan Industrial City. Sixty-six people were injured. The blast and subsequent fire affected individuals of various nationalities.
The Indian Embassy in Doha confirmed the deaths of the 12 Indians on Monday. In a post on X, the mission said the incident occurred on Sunday night.
Qatar's Energy Minister Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi confirmed the casualties during a press briefing on Monday. Al-Kaabi said the 13 deceased victims were of Indian and Pakistani origin.
Embassy Response and Support
Qatari authorities confirmed that all 66 injured individuals are in stable condition. They are receiving appropriate medical treatment.
"Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest," the Indian Embassy in Doha said.
The mission issued a separate statement to express "deep concern at the unfortunate incident", in which several people got injured, and some are missing. "At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," the embassy added.
Technical Malfunction and Investigation
Qatar's Ministry of Interior said the explosion was caused by a "technical malfunction" during start-up operations. Security authorities immediately responded to the accident in coordination with emergency response teams in Ras Laffan, implementing approved emergency procedures at the site. Emergency response teams and Qatar's Civil Defence swiftly extinguished the resulting fire. Search operations are complete.
The injured victims include Qatari, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Kenyan, Ghanaian, Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Nepalese nationals.
The interior ministry confirmed officials detected no gas leaks following the accident. The department said there is no threat to public safety or the surrounding environment. Authorities have commenced a full investigation to determine the exact technical causes and circumstances of the accident.
Facility History and Impact
The Barzan local gas supply facility is operated by QatarEnergy LNG. The plant recently reopened. Production at the site was completely stopped since December 2025 due to urgent maintenance requirements. Engineers had restarted the facility just two days before the incident. Work is underway to assess the damage to Barzan and neighbouring facilities.
QatarEnergy's main facilities remain completely unaffected by the explosion. The company confirmed that operations at Ras Laffan Port, its broader logistics networks, and its export capabilities continue without disruption.