Qatar Announces Launch of US-Iran Talks Under Lake Lucerne Summit Framework

Qatar launches Lake Lucerne Summit to advance US-Iran negotiations.
High-level committee formed with US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan.
Technical groups will work towards a permanent US-Iran agreement.
Qatar, as a mediator, on Sunday announced the launch of the Lake Lucerne Summit and the first meeting of a high-level committee involving representatives from the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan, in a fresh diplomatic effort aimed at securing a comprehensive agreement between Washington and Tehran.
In a statement, Qatar said the talks were being held under a mediation framework jointly facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan, with the objective of reaching a permanent agreement covering all aspects of a previously agreed memorandum of understanding.
Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, adviser to the Qatari Prime Minister and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said specialised technical and expert groups had been established to negotiate the terms of a final agreement. Additional follow-up groups have also been formed to monitor implementation of commitments and assess progress during the negotiations.
According to Al-Ansari, the creation of these mechanisms reflects the commitment of all parties to continue negotiations in good faith and work towards a comprehensive and sustainable settlement.
Qatar said it would continue to work closely with Pakistan and other stakeholders to support the diplomatic process, reiterating its position that dialogue remains the most effective means of resolving conflicts and disputes.
The Gulf state also acknowledged Pakistan's role as a mediator and thanked both the United States and Iran for their engagement in the process. It further recognised the support extended by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in helping create conditions conducive to negotiations.
The announcement comes amid wider regional efforts to reduce tensions and promote diplomatic engagement following months of instability in West Asia.
Qatar said it remained committed to supporting efforts aimed at achieving a final agreement that would contribute to long-term peace, security and stability in the region.