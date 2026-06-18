After MoU Signing, Iran-U.S. Talks Scheduled In Switzerland On June 19

Iran and the U.S. will hold direct negotiations in Switzerland on June 19 following the recent signing of a bilateral MoU.
Discussions expected to cover Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, regional security, and implementation of the newly signed agreement.
The Geneva meeting is seen as a major step towards de-escalation, facilitated on neutral ground with international attention.
Iran and the United States are set to hold direct talks in Switzerland on June 19, just days after the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two sides.
The upcoming meeting in Geneva is being viewed as a crucial step towards de-escalating long-standing tensions in West Asia. According to diplomatic sources, the discussions will focus on Iran’s nuclear programme, regional security, sanctions relief, and implementation of the recently signed MoU.
The MoU, finalised earlier this week, reportedly lays the groundwork for confidence-building measures, including limited sanctions easing in exchange for enhanced IAEA monitoring of Iran’s nuclear facilities. Mediators from Oman and Qatar played a key role in facilitating the agreement.
U.S. officials have described the planned talks as “constructive and substantive,” while Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson described them as an opportunity to address “mutual concerns through diplomacy.”
Switzerland has long served as a neutral venue for sensitive Iran-U.S. engagements. The June 19 meeting is expected to involve senior diplomats from both countries, possibly including U.S. Special Envoy for Iran and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister.
This development comes amid heightened global attention on the region, especially as U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing for a comprehensive deal to end hostilities involving Iran. Several G7 leaders have welcomed the move, hoping it will lead to lasting stability in the Middle East.
However, hardliners in both countries have expressed skepticism. Israeli officials have voiced concerns over any potential concessions to Tehran, while some Iranian factions remain wary of U.S. intentions.
Analysts believe that the success of the June 19 talks could open the door for broader negotiations and possibly a new nuclear agreement. Both sides are under pressure to deliver tangible outcomes amid economic challenges and regional volatility.
Further details about the agenda and level of representation are expected to be released closer to the meeting date.