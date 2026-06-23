FIFA World Cup 2026: What Are Group-stage Tie-breakers? How Can Teams Advance To Knockouts - All You Need To Know

A Associated Press Published at: 23 June 2026 8:22 pm

This year’s supersized tournament, up from 32 teams to 48, has changed the format of the competition and how teams are separated by tiebreakers in the group phase

A Associated Press Published at: 23 June 2026 8:22 pm

It is the first time since 1994, when only 24 teams competed, that there has been a lifeline for third-placed teams AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

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