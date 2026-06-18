Uzbekistan 1-3 Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines As Los Cafeteros Open With Statement Victory

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Associated Press
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Luis Diaz inspired Colombia to a 3-1 win over World Cup debutants Uzbekistan, contributing a goal and assist as Los Cafeteros moved atop Group K

Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026
Colombia's Luis Diaz (7) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashtin Barker)
Summary of this article

  • Luis Diaz starred with a goal and an assist as Colombia opened its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan

  • Abbosbek Fayzullaev made history by scoring Uzbekistan's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal in the 60th minute

  • Colombia moved top of Group K, with Daniel Munoz and Jaminton Campaz also finding the net in the victory

Luis Diaz had a goal and an assist in his debut on soccer's biggest stage, sparking Colombia to a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan on Wednesday night in its World Cup opener.

Daniel Munoz, also playing in his first World Cup, opened the scoring in the 40th minute after a pass from Díaz, who scored the tiebreaking goal in the 65th when his strike from close range deflected off the hands of diving goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov and trickled across the line.

Fayzullaev Abbosbek scored in the 60th minute for Uzbekistan, which made its World Cup debut in front of a heavily pro-Colombia crowd of 80,824 at Estadio Azteca.

Jaminton Campaz added a goal in second-half stoppage time for the Colombians, who are ranked 13th in the world and were heavy favorites over 50th-ranked Uzbekistan.

Colombia moved atop Group K, ahead of Portugal and Congo, who played to a surprising 1-1 draw earlier Wednesday.

The Colombians will face Congo next Thursday at Guadalajara, Mexico, while Uzbekistan will take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at Houston.

The Cafeteros returned to World Cup after missing the Qatar tournament in 2022. Their best finish came in 2014 in Brazil, when they reached the quarterfinals.

Related Content
Colombia's Jaminton Campaz (21) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Colombian players react following the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Portugal players walk off the pitch after an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Nigeria in Leiria, Portugal, Wednesday. - AP Photo
Netherlands' Mats Wieffer in action during the international friendly soccer match between Netherlands and Algeria in Rotterdam, Netherlands. - AP Photo

Colombia finished third in South American qualifying behind Argentina and Ecuador. Uzbekistan was second in its Asian qualifying group behind Iran.

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