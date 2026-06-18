Uzbekistan Vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: White Wolves Clash With Los Cafeteros In Group K Encounter

James Rodriguez celebrating with Colombia teammates during International Friendly match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. FCFSeleccionCol/X

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! Group K kicks off with a historic clash between Uzbekistan and Colombia at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City today, June 18, 2026. In a tournament already buzzing with clinical performances from powerhouses like Argentina, Germany, and France, this showdown marks a massive milestone for Central Asian football. Uzbekistan, led by legendary manager Fabio Cannavaro, arrive on the global stage for the very first time in their history. The White Wolves have built a reputation for discipline and tactical organization, and they are eager to prove that their historic qualification was no fluke. Facing a seasoned opponent in their debut match will be the ultimate test of their credentials as they look to secure a result that could reshape the group. But Colombia, under Nestor Lorenzo, is a formidable force. Returning to the World Cup stage with a point to prove after missing out in 2022, Los Cafeteros boast a squad brimming with creative flair and experience. With stars like James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz pulling the strings, they will look to capitalize on their superior tournament pedigree. With other Group K members Portugal and DR Congo waiting in the wings, neither side can afford a slip-up in this crucial curtain-raiser. Follow live score and updates as the action unfolds in Mexico City.

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