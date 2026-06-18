From Tragedy To Ecstasy: Luis Diaz's FIFA World Cup Dream Comes Full Circle

A Associated Press Published at: 18 June 2026 8:52 pm

Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, whose team failed to qualify for 2022 World Cup and his parents were kidnapped at the Colombia-Venezuela border shortly after, scored his maiden goal for his nation on Tuesday at the biggest stage in front of his father

A Associated Press Published at: 18 June 2026 8:52 pm

Colombia's Luis Diaz (7) celebrates after scoring their second goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. AP Photo/Ashtin Barker