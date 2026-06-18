From Tragedy To Ecstasy: Luis Diaz's FIFA World Cup Dream Comes Full Circle

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Associated Press
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Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, whose team failed to qualify for 2022 World Cup and his parents were kidnapped at the Colombia-Venezuela border shortly after, scored his maiden goal for his nation on Tuesday at the biggest stage in front of his father

Luis Diaz World Cup journey: from tragedy to ecstasy
Colombia's Luis Diaz (7) celebrates after scoring their second goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. AP Photo/Ashtin Barker
Summary of this article

  • Luis Diaz scored his maiden World Cup goal for Colombia to play a crucial role in his team's 3-1 win over Uzbekistan

  • Three years ago his parents were captured by armed guerrillas at the Colombia-Venezuela border

  • Diaz's celebrated in front of his father at the sidelines on Tuesday after scoring the memorable goal

After contributing a goal and an assist in his World Cup debut, Colombia's Luis Díaz walked to the sidelines to look for his father. They spotted each other, fulfilling a dream that was years in the making.

“A lot of things came to me from the past,” Díaz said after Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1 on Wednesday night. “I worked for this. I fought to be here at this moment.”

First, Colombia failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Then his parents were kidnapped.

In late 2023, Luis Manuel “Mane” Díaz and his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, were captured by armed guerillas at the Colombia-Venezuela border. Marulanda was quickly rescued, but Mane Díaz was not.

Luis Díaz, playing for Liverpool at the time, missed two games to return home to Barrancas and advocate for his father’s freedom. Upon his return to the club, he scored and revealed an undershirt with the words “Freedom for Papa” printed in Spanish.

The gesture garnered international support and increased pressure on the Colombian government to act. Mane was released after being held for 12 days, and father and son had an emotional embrace when they reunited.

Related Content
Colombia's Luis Diaz (7) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ashtin Barker)
Colombia's Jaminton Campaz (21) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Colombian players react following the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Portugal players walk off the pitch after an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Nigeria in Leiria, Portugal, Wednesday. - AP Photo

Check out the highlights of UZB vs COL match here.

This week, Díaz’s father posted a viral video of himself praying over his son’s jersey ahead of his first World Cup game.

Díaz, who now plays for Bayern Munich, scored the go-ahead goal shortly after Uzbekistan equalized to lift Colombia to its first World Cup victory since 2018 while his father watched from the stands.

“I think there was always something that kept us from being at ease,” Díaz said. “I think that today, I am at my best.”

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