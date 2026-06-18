Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From The Group K Encounter At Estadio Azteca

The teams from Uzbekistan and Colombia line up on the field for the national anthems during the teams presentation before theduring the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

1/7 Uzbekistan pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)





2/7 Colombia players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)





3/7 Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov saves a ball during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)





4/7 Uzbekistan head coach Fabio Cannavaro gestures during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)





5/7 Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez, right, battle for the ball during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)





6/7 Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov receives treatment during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)





7/7 Colombia supporters celebrates during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)





