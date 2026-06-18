Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From The Group K Encounter At Estadio Azteca

Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Colombia take on Uzbekistan in their opening Group K match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 17 at the Estadio Azteca in MexicStadium. This match represents a historic milestone for Uzbekistan, as it became the first Central Asian nation to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. Uzbekistan qualified by finishing among the top two in AFC qualifying, whilst Colombia returns after missing 2022, with one of South America's most consistent records since 1990. Colombia's attack pivots on James Rodriguez, supported by Luis Diaz and Jhon Arias, though Fabio Cannavaro's managerial record presents questions. Uzbekistan conceded just seven goals across qualifying matches, with Eldor Shomurodov providing attacking threat after five goals and five assists. Colombia's superior pedigree and attacking firepower should dominate, though Uzbekistan's defensive solidity could offer resistance.

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Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
The teams from Uzbekistan and Colombia line up on the field for the national anthems during the teams presentation before theduring the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
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Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Uzbekistan pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
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Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Colombia players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
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Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov saves a ball during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
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Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Uzbekistan head coach Fabio Cannavaro gestures during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
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Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Uzbekistan's Rustam Ashurmatov and Colombia's Luis Suarez, right, battle for the ball during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
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Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov receives treatment during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
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Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Colombia supporters celebrates during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
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