India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19 LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI: SL Bowling First; Is Anvay Dravid Playing Today?

Series on the line as India U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 meet in the decisive third Youth ODI
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl, putting India in to bat first
India have made changes to the XI, with Anvay Dravid missing out for the series decider
India head into the decisive third Youth ODI against Sri Lanka at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, looking to regain the series after the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. With the three-match series locked at 1-1, both sides have a golden opportunity to clinch the trophy.
India have made changes to their playing XI, with Anvay Dravid not featuring in today's match despite his impressive 87 in the previous outing. The visitors will instead rely on a reshuffled batting unit to post a competitive total after being asked to bat first.
India's focus will now be on batters such as Arjun Rajput, who struck a composed 76 in the second ODI, while captain Yashbardhan Chauhan will expect a better outing with his bat after not-so-good performances in the first two matches.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are riding high on confidence following Dimantha Mahavithana's magnificent unbeaten 155 that powered them to an eight-wicket victory and levelled the series. The hosts will hope their bowlers make early inroads before their in-form batting lineup takes over once again.
India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI: Toss Update
Sri Lanka U19 have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka U19: Dimantha Mahavithana, Rehan Peiris, Senuja Wekunagoda, Vimath Dinsara(c), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Jason Fernando(w), Kithma Withanapathirana, Sethmika Seneviratne, Gimhan Mendis, Lathendra Akash
India U19: Yashbardhan Chauhan(c), Rajat Baghel(w), VK Vineeth, Kushagra Ojha, Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Arjun Rajput, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Anmoljeet Singh, Rohit Yadav, Ishan Sood
India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Info
Where and what time will the India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI match be played?
The India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI of the three-match series will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. The match will start at 10:00 am IST.
Where to watch the India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI match?
There is no TV broadcast for the matches in India. However, the live streaming is likely to be available on the Sri Lanka Cricket’s Official YouTube Channel.