India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19 LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI: SL Bowling First; Is Anvay Dravid Playing Today?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

India U-19 face Sri Lanka U-19 in the series-deciding third Youth ODI. Check the latest match preview, toss update, team news, key players, and what to expect from Hambantota

India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19 LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI: SL Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First
Anvay Dravid plays a short during india U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 2nd ODI Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Series on the line as India U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 meet in the decisive third Youth ODI

  • Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl, putting India in to bat first

  • India have made changes to the XI, with Anvay Dravid missing out for the series decider

India head into the decisive third Youth ODI against Sri Lanka at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, looking to regain the series after the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. With the three-match series locked at 1-1, both sides have a golden opportunity to clinch the trophy.

India have made changes to their playing XI, with Anvay Dravid not featuring in today's match despite his impressive 87 in the previous outing. The visitors will instead rely on a reshuffled batting unit to post a competitive total after being asked to bat first.

India's focus will now be on batters such as Arjun Rajput, who struck a composed 76 in the second ODI, while captain Yashbardhan Chauhan will expect a better outing with his bat after not-so-good performances in the first two matches.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are riding high on confidence following Dimantha Mahavithana's magnificent unbeaten 155 that powered them to an eight-wicket victory and levelled the series. The hosts will hope their bowlers make early inroads before their in-form batting lineup takes over once again.

India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

Sri Lanka U19 have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

Related Content
In this image received on June 11, 2026, Afghanistan's captain Imran, centre, and Khalid Taniwal run between the wickets during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. - Photo: SLC via PTI
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's captain Tilak Varma and others return to the pavilion amid rainfall during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: SLC via PTI
India U19 team celebrate the trophy - ICC
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismissed for 14 runs. - X

India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka U19: Dimantha Mahavithana, Rehan Peiris, Senuja Wekunagoda, Vimath Dinsara(c), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Jason Fernando(w), Kithma Withanapathirana, Sethmika Seneviratne, Gimhan Mendis, Lathendra Akash

India U19: Yashbardhan Chauhan(c), Rajat Baghel(w), VK Vineeth, Kushagra Ojha, Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Arjun Rajput, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Anmoljeet Singh, Rohit Yadav, Ishan Sood

India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Info

Where and what time will the India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI of the three-match series will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. The match will start at 10:00 am IST.

Where to watch the India U-19 Vs Sri Lanka U-19, 3rd ODI match?

There is no TV broadcast for the matches in India. However, the live streaming is likely to be available on the Sri Lanka Cricket’s Official YouTube Channel.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories