Outlook Explains | Pakistan Went From IMF Patient To US-Iran Peace Broker. Can It Cash In?

The Perception Shift & Limits

Farwa Aamer, director of South Asia Initiatives at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York, told DW that Pakistan was able to "effectively leverage its relations with Tehran and growing closeness to Washington but also its network of regional partners like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey," giving it more diplomatic weight going into the mediation role. Elizabeth Threlkeld, South Asia director at the Stimson Center in Washington, told DW that Pakistan's "patient diplomacy was critical in getting the US-Iran deal across the finish line," and lauded Islamabad for balancing ties with the US and Iran while keeping Gulf partners and China on board simultaneously.