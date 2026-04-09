US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Continues Attack on Lebanon; Iran says Ceasefire is ‘Unreasonable’

US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf claims that a ceasefire and negotiations with the U.S. on ending the war is “unreasonable” as he accused the U.S. of violating three of Tehran’s 10 conditions for an end to the fighting.

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Activists protest near the White House in Washington, Tuesday evening, April 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Source: AP
US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: The not even a day old ceasefire deal is starting to crack as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf claims that the US is violating Tehran's ceasefire conditions and has called the negotiations "unreasonable." Following continued attacks from Israel on Lebanon, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, and the U.S. demanded that Iran immediately reopen it. Reports of Israel striking dense commercial and residential areas of Beirut without warning, indicate violation of ceasefire. Lebanon said at least 182 people were killed and hundreds were wounded, making it the deadliest day in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Wednesday that the ceasefire deal doesn’t cover fighting against Hezbollah, contradicting what Pakistan, the deal’s broker, and other nations had said.
LIVE UPDATES

US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Lebanon declares mourning for those killed in Israeli Attacks

Lebanon declares day of mourning following wave of Israeli attacks that killed at least 254 people, injured more than 1,165 in a single day on Wednesday, as Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said to be mobilising “all of Lebanon’s political and diplomatic resources to stop the Israeli killing machine”.

US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Hezbollah Claims Attack as Sirens Sound in Northern Israel

Hezbollah said it launched rocket attacks early Thursday on Manara in northern Israel, as sirens sounded in several border communities near Kiryat Shmona—an area frequently targeted during the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, the group said the strikes were part of an ongoing response and would continue “until the Israeli-American aggression against our country and our people ceases.”

AP

US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Netanyahu warns 'Finger on the Trigger'; Calls Ceasefire 'Not the End' of the War

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns that the ceasefire remians fragile as Israel has "finger on the trigger" and is ready for military action to "return to battle at any moment".

In his first address since the brokered 2-week ceasefire, Netanyahu has warned that Isareli forces will continue to strike Hezbollah, claiming that it is not in violation of the ceasefire conditions.

US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Israeli Strikes Kill 182 in Lebanon as Ceasefire Dispute Escalates

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday killed 182 people — the deadliest single-day toll since the Israel-Hezbollah war began.

The strikes targeted central Beirut and other parts of the country even as a fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran came into effect. While Iranian officials say Lebanon was meant to be covered by the deal, Israel and the U.S. maintain that it was not.

The ministry said 890 people were also injured in the attacks. In just over five weeks of fighting, the war has left 1,739 people dead and 5,873 wounded in Lebanon.

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