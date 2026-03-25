US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims Talks Under Way As Missiles Strike Israel And Tehran

President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return AP/ Julia Demaree Nikhinson

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iranian missiles struck central Tel Aviv overnight, causing direct damage to a residential street with a warhead carrying about 100 kg of explosives. First responders searched the rubble after the impact. In retaliation, US and Israeli strikes hit southern Tehran, killing at least 12 people and wounding dozens more. President Trump said his administration has offered Iran a 15-point ceasefire plan through intermediaries and that talks are progressing, but Iranian officials denied any negotiations are taking place. The US is preparing to deploy at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. Lebanon has ordered Iran’s ambassador to leave. LIVE UPDATES 25 Mar 2026, 09:54:10 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Air raid sirens activated in northern Israel during reported attacks The Channel 12 broadcaster reports that air raid sirens have gone off in northern Israel, the western Galilee and the upper Galilee because of incoming rocket and drone fire. Both Hezbollah and Iran have claimed responsibility for the attacks aimed at northern Israel. 25 Mar 2026, 09:51:37 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Hezbollah claims rocket attacks on northern Israel Hezbollah has said it carried out an attack on the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a “rocket barrage” at 1:30 am local time on Wednesday (23:30 GMT on Tuesday). Earlier, Israeli medics said one person was killed and two were injured by rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. 25 Mar 2026, 09:41:14 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Iran’s military rejects Trump’s claim of negotiations Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters has issued a statement through its spokesperson in response to Trump’s latest claim of negotiations. The statement, published by the Fars news agency, came from Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari. He addressed the US and said, “Has the level of your internal conflicts reached the state of negotiating with yourselves?” He also said, “Don’t call your failure an agreement.” According to Fars, Zolfaghari said there will be no return to the previous oil prices or a return to the previous order “until our will is done”. “This will be created when the thought of taking action against the Iranian nation is completely erased from your dirty minds,” he said. “Our first and last words from day one have been, are and will be: No one like us will get along with someone like you. Not now, not ever.” 25 Mar 2026, 09:27:34 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Philippines seeking oil from sanctioned countries with US help The Philippines’s ambassador to the US, Jose Manuel Romualdez, has said Manila is looking for other sources of oil after it declared a national energy emergency because of the effects of the war on Iran. “We are working with the State Department to get waivers or exemptions to purchase oil from US-sanctioned countries,” Romualdez told the Reuters news agency. Asked if Venezuelan and Iranian oil were part of the discussions, Romualdez told Reuters that “all options are being considered”. Manila is set to get its first delivery of Russian crude oil in five years this week after the US granted it a 30-day waiver from sanctions. The Trump administration also said last week it was lifting sanctions on Iranian oil shipments already at sea for 30 days. 25 Mar 2026, 09:11:36 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: IRGC claims launch of 88th wave of missile strikes Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has stated that it carried out its 88th wave of missiles directed at Israel and at American military bases across the region. The IRGC said the strikes hit military sites in northern Israel that have been used for operations against southern Lebanon, along with the cities of Tel Aviv, Kiryat Shmona and Bnei Brak, according to Iran’s Fars news agency. It further stated that it hit US army bases located in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. 25 Mar 2026, 08:58:05 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Saudi Arabia reports intercepting nine additional drones Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry has stated that the country continues to respond to repeated attempted drone attacks along with a ballistic missile. Over the last 40 minutes the ministry has said it intercepted and destroyed nine additional drones in the eastern part of the country. The ministry gave no information about where the drones came from or if the incidents caused any casualties or damage. 25 Mar 2026, 08:54:42 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Former IRGC commander Mohhammad Baqer Zolqadr named Iran’s new security chief 25 Mar 2026, 08:51:40 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Trump administration offers 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran The Trump administration has offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, according to a person briefed on the contours of the plan but who was not authorised to speak publicly about it. The ceasefire plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The proposal comes as the US military is preparing to call up at least 1,000 more troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to supplement some 50,000 troops already in the region. The New York Times reported earlier on Tuesday that the 15-point plan had been delivered to Iranian officials. According to AP, the Pentagon is also in the process of deploying a pair of Marine Expeditionary Units that will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region. Israeli officials, who have been advocating for Trump to continue the war against Iran, were taken by surprise by the US administration’s submission of a ceasefire plan, the person said. But with the US taking steps to send additional soldiers and Marines to the Mideast, the move is being framed as Trump manoeuvring to give himself “max flexibility” on what he will do next, the person added, AP reported. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.