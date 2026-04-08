US-Israel War On Iran: How We, The Reporters, Watched The War Live

This is a time when war no longer feels distant, even if it is unfolding thousands of miles away. We are living in such a time, a time when devastation arrives not through dispatches alone, but through the glow of our phone screens. Entire cities, broken homes, children pulled out of rubble, all of it fits into the palm of our hands. And yet, in the same moment, with the same thumb, we can scroll past it. That is perhaps the most unsettling reality of this age: war is both everywhere and frighteningly easy to move beyond. As a reporter covering this conflict from afar, that contradiction sits heavily with me every single day. There is a constant tension between proximity and distance. I am not on the ground hearing the explosions myself, and yet the sounds of war seem to echo through every video that reaches my phone screen. There are nights when I go to sleep after hours of watching footage of children being bombed, of families looking for their loved ones, of homes turned into ash. There is a sense of helplessness and an uneasy guilt — the guilt of witnessing suffering from the safety of a room far away, the guilt of knowing that for many, this is not an image or a headline but their lived reality. And still, there is another thought: that I must not allow this to slip out of my mind. In a world where tragedy competes with timelines, trends, and the next breaking notification, forgetting can happen too quickly. News cycles move on. Audiences scroll. Outrage fades. But war does not end because attention does. That is why, even from afar, the responsibility feels urgent. There is only so much one can do when not reporting from the frontlines, but that cannot become an excuse for distance of conscience. The duty then is to do whatever is possible; to keep the story alive in the newsroom, to keep asking questions, to keep pushing for space in the news cycle, to make sure the suffering of those caught in conflict does not disappear beneath the speed of daily headlines. Sometimes reporting from a distance means piecing together truth through voices, testimonies, footage, satellite images, official statements, and fragments of grief carried across borders. It means holding on to empathy while working through facts. It means carrying the emotional burden of witnessing without the ability to intervene. I am grateful that at Outlook, we have continued to hold space for these stories, to recognise that even when a war is geographically far, its human cost demands our sustained attention. In moments like these, journalism is not only about information; it is about refusing erasure.