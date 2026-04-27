IND Vs CHN Live Score, Uber Cup 2026: Wang Troubles Sindhu With Power, Indian Maintain Edge With Intensity

India vs China Live Badminton Score, Uber Cup 2026: Check real-time update of the IND vs CHN Uber Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Forum Horsens, Denmark

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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india vs china uber cup 2026 group a round 2 updates and highlights horsens
PV Sindhu celebrating a point against Ukraine in Uber Cup 2026. BAI_Media/X
India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs China Uber Cup 2026 match at the Forum Horsens, Denmark on Monday, April 27. India's women’s team is set for its toughest challenge yet at the 2026 Uber Cup as they take on the powerhouse Chinese squad in Horsens, Denmark. Following a narrow defeat to Denmark and a strong comeback win against Ukraine, PV Sindhu and Co. must secure a victory today to keep their quarter-final hopes alive. With fresh faces like Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag drafted into the lineup, the Indian side is eyeing a major upset against the top seeds to advance from Group A. Follow play-by-play updates of the India vs China match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu's Husband Inspiration Behind Temple Device

Unlike traditional fitness trackers, the device is designed to measure cognition and focus during high-intensity play. Sindhu’s husband, Venkata Datta Sai, noted that the initial testing phase has yielded encouraging results, offering a detailed look at her development and mental load as she navigates demanding back-to-back matches.

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Wang Zhi Yi Takes Lead

Some fantastic rallies and tactical control from Wang Zhi Yi and she takes the first game in her favour. Forced Sindhu to play shots she was not comfortable and reacted quickly in her defensive game, matching the pace of Sindhu to eventually find empty spaces for Smash. Sindhu wanted to take it deep, but it eventually didn't work out. Next game will be further difficult for the Indian star.

Wang Zhi Yi 0-0 PV Sindhu (1-0)

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Contest Stays Even

Both Wang Zhi Yi and PV Sindhu have upped the intensity and are launching combination attacks. Sindhu landed a body smash on Wang and at the same time, found empty spaces on the court for the cross court smashes. Meanwhile, Wang Zhi Yi is still captialising on Sindhu finding the net and hitting outside. The game is entering a tight stage.

Wang Zhi Yi 18-16 PV Sindhu

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: What Is Temple Device On PV Sindhu's Forehead?

PV Sindhu’s recent appearance at the Uber Cup in Horsens, Denmark, featured a groundbreaking piece of sports technology known as the Temple device. Developed by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, this one-inch wearable is positioned on the forehead to provide real-time monitoring of blood flow and cognitive metrics.

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Sindhu Makes Comeback At Game 1 Break

Fantastic comeback for PV Sindhu. She was struggling earlier ending up with many unforced errors which either found the net or missed the lines. But she got her rhythm back by shortening the rallies and bringing out her deadly smashes. Also changed the tactic of pushing Wang to the back court and engaged in more net play.

Wang Zhi Yi 9-11 PV Sindhu

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Wang Zhi Yi Gets Nose Ahead

PV Sindhu tries to push Wang Zhi Yi to the back court with high and deep lifts but Wang Zhi Yi keeps her defensive game up, nailing the returns. Sindhu pushes more than she should have and finds the net. Even start but Wang Zhi Yi has looked better as the rallies get longer.

Wang Zhi Yi 5-4 PV Sindhu

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: What Happened In The India Vs Ukraine Match?

India bounced back convincingly in their second Group A fixture on Sunday, April 26, defeating Ukraine 4-1 to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

The team management made a strategic move by resting PV Sindhu in the singles category, allowing the younger players to step up and take the lead.

Unnati Hooda set the tone with a hard-fought straight-game victory over Polina Buhrova (21-19, 22-20).

Tanvi Sharma doubled India's lead, overcoming Yevheniia Kantemyr in a three-game battle (21-12, 17-21, 21-10).

Devika Sihag sealed the tie for India with a dominant performance against Mariia Stoliarenko (23-21, 21-13).

India suffered its only loss of the night as Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi fell to the Buhrova/Kantemyr pair (11-21, 17-21).

PV Sindhu, playing in the doubles slot with Tanisha Crasto, completed the 4-1 scoreline by defeating Sofiia Lavrova and Mariia Stoliarenko (21-18, 21-15).

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Japan Win

Japan have clinched the tie 4-1 in their favour and the court 2 now prepares for the India vs China clash. Following India’s mixed start—a 2-3 loss to Denmark and a 4-1 win over Ukraine—nothing less than an upset over the top-seeded Chinese squad will guarantee them a spot in the Quarter-Finals.

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Japan Leading 3-1

Japana and Malaysia are still in their tie on the court 2 and it means the India vs China match will be a little delayed. Japan have already secured the tie as they are leading 3-1. The last singles match is currently ongoing.

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Japan Playing Malaysia

Japan is currently playing Malaysia in the doubles and after nothing could separate them after the first two games, the match went to game three. India's clash with China will begin after the end of the Japan vs Malaysia match.

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: What Happened In China's Last Match

China secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Denmark on Sunday, April 26. Despite being the host nation, the Danish team was overmatched by the defending champions, who secured the overall tie win after just the first three matches. This win followed China's opening-round success, placing them firmly at the top of Group A. This performance cemented China's status as the powerhouse of Group A heading into their final group stage clash against India.

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: What Happened In India's Last Match

India started their campaign on April 24 with a heartbreakingly close loss to the hosts Denmark. PV Sindhu gave India a 1-0 lead by defeating Line Christophersen (21-13, 18-21, 21-17). However, losses by Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma in their respective singles matches shifted the momentum to Denmark.

The doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam narrowly missed match points, losing a three-game thriller. Sindhu returned to play doubles with Tanisha Crasto, winning their match after the Danish pair retired, which brought the final score to 2-3.

India Vs China LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Welcome!

Hello Baddy fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Women's round 2 of Uber Cup between India and China in Horsen, Denmark. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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