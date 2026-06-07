Brazil Vs Egypt LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Carlo Ancelotti Eyes Last Minute Prep Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

Members of the Brazilian national team walk on the field during a training session for the national soccer team. AP Photo

Brazil Vs Egypt LIVE Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the BRA vs EGY exhibition match at the Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on June 07, Sunday. his encounter serves as the final Road to 26 warm-up match for both nations before they officially kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns. Brazil, led by Italian tactician Carlo Ancelotti, enters the contest in dominant form after a resounding 6–2 victory over Panama last weekend. Despite star man Neymar continuing his recovery from a calf injury, Brazil’s attack remains lethal, featuring world-class talents like Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, and Lucas Paquetá. Egypt, under the guidance of legendary head coach Hossam Hassan, arrives with momentum following a 1–0 win against Russia. The Pharaohs are anchored by their talismanic captain Mohamed Salah, who headlines a robust side alongside Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet. While Brazil holds a historical advantage, having won all six previous meetings, Egypt’s cohesive defensive structure and transition play aim to provide a stern test for the Seleção. Both coaches will use this final fixture to finalize their tactical blueprints for the tournament. Follow play-by-play updates of the Brazil vs Egypt match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jun 2026, 03:06:09 am IST Brazil Vs Egypt Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Event: International Friendly

Venue: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Kick-off (India): Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 3:30 AM IST

Brazil: Managed by Carlo Ancelotti, the Seleção enters the match in high spirits following a dominant 6–2 victory over Panama. They are currently focusing on fine-tuning their team chemistry ahead of the World Cup, with star player Neymar’s fitness (due to a calf injury) remaining a primary narrative.

Egypt: Guided by head coach Hossam Hassan, the Pharaohs come into the game with momentum after a 1–0 win over Russia. Captained by Mohamed Salah, Egypt is looking to solidify their tactical shape against a top-tier opponent before their own tournament campaign begins.

7 Jun 2026, 02:54:11 am IST Brazil Vs Egypt Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details The Brazil vs Egypt match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.